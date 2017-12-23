Township of Langley firefighter Darren De Jesus was one of the Firehall 6 paid-on-call members handing out candy canes in Murrayville Saturday. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Candy Cane Run rolls through Langley’s Murrayville neighbourhood

Firefighters hand out candy canes and collect donations for Langley Food Bank

The paid-call Township of Langley Firefighters from Hall 6 in Murrayville were handing out candy and collecting donations for the Langley Food Bank Saturday morning during the annual Candy Cane Run.

The run began at at Hall 6 at 10 a.m.

“The kids love it,” said Township of Langley Fire Lt. Anthony Moon.

“(So do) some of the bigger kids and some of the adults who think they’re still kids.”

Donations of non-perishable food items and cash were being accepted.

“Everything that we raise today goes to the Langley Food Bank,” Moon said.

READ MORE: VIDEO AND PHOTOS: Langley firefighters take Santa for a ride


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?
Next story
Blood donors urgently needed in Langley on Boxing Day

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Langley curlers cinch third straight provincial junior title

One shot decided it all, said coach Paul Tardi of his team’s BC victory Saturday.

UPDATED: Where to chip your Christmas tree in Langley

A list of times and location where residents may recycle

VIDEO: Candy Cane Run rolls through Langley’s Murrayville neighbourhood

Firefighters hand out candy canes and collect donations for Langley Food Bank

LIVE VIDEO: Defect puts Langley shelter puppy’s life in limbo

Influx of puppies born in care came as a surprise for the team at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter.

VIDEO: Langley organizers roll out carpet for curling championships

Langley Curling Centre is hosting the 2017-18 BC Junior Curling Championships with finals Saturday.

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

B.C. WHL player named Team Canada junior captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

Man associated with gang activity found dead in North Vancouver: IHIT

Thirty-year-old Gavinder Grewal died in what police believe was a targeted incident

Accidents stall traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Two accidents heading northbound are causing traffic delays

Speed and depth key to Canada’s junior team ahead of world championship

Team is fast, very deep and balanced heading into a competitive world junior championship in Buffalo

Vancouver Whitecaps add former Toronto FC centre back Doneil Henry

The 24-year-old from Brampton, Ont., spent the bulk of his time with West Ham

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

Most Read