VIDEO: Candy Cane Run rolls through Langley’s Murrayville neighbourhood

Firefighters hand out candy canes and collect donations for Langley Food Bank

Township of Langley firefighter Darren De Jesus was one of the Firehall 6 paid-on-call members handing out candy canes in Murrayville Saturday. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

The paid-call Township of Langley Firefighters from Hall 6 in Murrayville were handing out candy and collecting donations for the Langley Food Bank Saturday morning during the annual Candy Cane Run.

The run began at at Hall 6 at 10 a.m.

“The kids love it,” said Township of Langley Fire Lt. Anthony Moon.

“(So do) some of the bigger kids and some of the adults who think they’re still kids.”

Donations of non-perishable food items and cash were being accepted.

“Everything that we raise today goes to the Langley Food Bank,” Moon said.

READ MORE: VIDEO AND PHOTOS: Langley firefighters take Santa for a ride



dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter