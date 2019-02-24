VIDEO: Cats in need of a home at C.A.R.E.S. adoptathon in Langley.

Sunday marks second day of annual event staged by no-kill shelter located in Milner

Cats in need of a home are waiting to be adopted at the annual C.A.R.E.S. (Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter) adoptathon in Langley, which started Saturday at the PetSmart store, located at Unit 150, 20015 Langley Bypass.

Day two of the adopt-a-thon will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

C.A.R.E.S. was formed in 1993 with a mission to rescue, shelter, and find good homes for stray, abandoned, and unwanted cats.

Based in Langley, the organization houses orphaned felines at its shelter in Milner.

Last year, the shelter suffered what a C.A.R.E.S. summer newsletter described as “a small financial loss.”

“The entire process of taking in homeless cats, providing them with shelter, food, veterinary care, tattoo, etc., and then finding a loving forever home, continues to bring challenges of its own,” the statement said.

Because C.A.R.E.S. is a no-kill shelter, felines stay there for as long as it takes to find a permanent homes.

Some cats have been at the shelter for more than a decade.