VIDEO: Celebrating Family Day in the Langleys

The first Family Day since the date was moved to the third Monday of the month to synchronize with the rest of the country and the U.S. drew crowds to a variety of venues in the Langleys.

The biggest event, as always, was Fraser Valley Family Day, presented by C&D Logistics and hosted by the Langley Events Centre in the fieldhouse.

Admission was by donation, with all proceeds going to Basics for Babies, Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charities, and the Washington Kids Foundation.

Young visitors and parents got to meet the B.C. Lions mascot, Vancouver Giants players, White Caps players and the Langley Rams junior football team.

One of the more popular attractions was police dog “Izzy,” who was introduced to curious children by Const. Trevor Doylend.

In a side room, the Langley fire department was dressing children up in small-size firefighter turnout hats and jackets and escorting them into a mist-filled room that simulated smoke to “rescue” stuffed toy Dalmatian puppies.

In previous years, the fire fighters allowed children to operate fire hoses, with supervision, outside the fieldhouse, but the weather was deemed too cold.

Organizers were expecting a turnout of about 5,000 people.

Over at the Timms community centre in Langley City, volunteers from the B.C. Farm Museum were demonstrating antique agricultural gear, including a hand-opperated 120-year old rope maker.

More photos of Family Day are veiwable online.