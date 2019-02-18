VIDEO: Celebrating Family Day in the Langleys

Thousands attend child-friendly events

The first Family Day since the date was moved to the third Monday of the month to synchronize with the rest of the country and the U.S. drew crowds to a variety of venues in the Langleys.

The biggest event, as always, was Fraser Valley Family Day, presented by C&D Logistics and hosted by the Langley Events Centre in the fieldhouse.

READ MORE: Langley and surrounding area packed full of Family Day fun activities

Admission was by donation, with all proceeds going to Basics for Babies, Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charities, and the Washington Kids Foundation.

Young visitors and parents got to meet the B.C. Lions mascot, Vancouver Giants players, White Caps players and the Langley Rams junior football team.

One of the more popular attractions was police dog “Izzy,” who was introduced to curious children by Const. Trevor Doylend.

In a side room, the Langley fire department was dressing children up in small-size firefighter turnout hats and jackets and escorting them into a mist-filled room that simulated smoke to “rescue” stuffed toy Dalmatian puppies.

In previous years, the fire fighters allowed children to operate fire hoses, with supervision, outside the fieldhouse, but the weather was deemed too cold.

Organizers were expecting a turnout of about 5,000 people.

Over at the Timms community centre in Langley City, volunteers from the B.C. Farm Museum were demonstrating antique agricultural gear, including a hand-opperated 120-year old rope maker.

More photos of Family Day are veiwable online.

 

Previous story
Lost a ring? This B.C. man will find it for you

Just Posted

Residential fire reported in Aldergrove

Multiple units called to 2800 block area of 266A Street

VIDEO: Celebrating Family Day in the Langleys

Thousands attend child-friendly events

It’s not over yet: More snow coming for Lower Mainland

5 to 10 centimetres expected Tuesday

Retiree men’s group ‘solving the world’s problems’ one coffee at a time

Every Wednesday morning nearly a dozen retired, church-going men meet in Aldergrove to socialize.

Langley swimmers make waves at regional championships

Olympians rack up multiple first-place finishes at Richmond event

Trudeau’s principal secretary, Gerald Butts, resigns amid SNC-Lavalin furor

Butts categorically denies the accusation that he or anyone else in the PMO improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Lost a ring? This B.C. man will find it for you

Chris Turner founded The Ring Finders, an international directory of metal detector hobbyists

Poverty coalition has high hopes for B.C. poverty reduction strategy

Funding allocation expected to be released with 2019 budget

‘How did we get here?’: B.C. mom of transplant recipient worries about measles outbreaks

Addison, 7, cannot get a live vaccine because she has a heart transplant

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh calls for public inquiry over SNC-Lavalin questions

Vancouver member of Parliament Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet last week

Canadian airlines waiting for guidance from Ottawa over X gender option

Major U.S. airlines said they will change their process so passengers can identify themselves along non-binary lines

UPDATE: Plane flips over at Pitt Meadows airport

The pilot and lone occupant exited the aircraft on his own and uninjured.

Moose Hide campaign takes message to Canadian schools

Campaign launches new K-12 education platform

‘Violent’ B.C. man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Prince George man with ties to Vernon sought by police

Most Read