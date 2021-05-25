VIDEO: Ceremony honours House Post carving for Aboriginal program at Parkside Elementary

A Blessing Ceremony was held to honour and celebrate the carving of a House Post for the Aboriginal Head Start Program at Parkside Elementary. (Langley School District)

A Blessing Ceremony was held to honour and celebrate the carving of a House Post for the Aboriginal Head Start Program at Parkside Elementary, the Langley School District shared online.

In a video posted to the district’s social media page Kwantlen First Nation artist Brandon Gabriel explained its significance.

“Acknowledging that this pole is going to adorn a space where children attend daily and are looked after by caregivers, and the second piece was acknowledging our recent past,” he said.

“Acknowledging that we have elders and ancestors who attended Canadian residential schools and we are acknowledge that restitution has yet to be done.”

A Blessing Ceremony was held to honour and celebrate the carving of a House Post for the Aboriginal Head Start Program at Parkside Elementary. Kwantlen First Nation Artist Brandon Gabriel has been commissioned by our community partner @LFVAS . Learn more: https://t.co/auqV0YDHdM pic.twitter.com/npwHN0PNlL — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) May 18, 2021

Also in attendance were members of the Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society, including CEO Katie Pearson who further elaborated on the meaning of the House Post.

“Lifting up Indigenous students and helping with integration within the community, making sure that our young Indigenous people and their families have a safe place to go.”

To learn more visit www.lfvas.org.

@langleytimes

tips@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

First NationsLangleyLangley School District