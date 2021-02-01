Two of Steve Ryan’s many Langley City statues, “The Traders,” seen on Sunday, Jan. 31, at Innes Corners plaza (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Two of Steve Ryan’s many Langley City statues, “The Traders,” seen on Sunday, Jan. 31, at Innes Corners plaza (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Chainsaw carving icon Pete Ryan left an ‘enduring’ legacy of statues in Langley City

Former councillor who brokered deals for the carvings says they should be better maintained

Chainsaw carver Peter Ryan, who passed away on Jan. 8, has left an enduring legacy of historical statues in Langley City, said several current and former councillors.

Ryan, a resident of Hope, created the statue of two men portaging a canoe which stands in front of Langley City hall at the corner of 204th and Douglas Street.

Bearing a date of 2000, it was Ryan’s first Langley City commission, arranged by then-councillor Evan Williams.

Williams had been thinking there should be a statue with a historical theme for the newly built city hall.

“I knew about Pete through the logging industry,” Williams related, “this guy who was carving up cedar with chainsaws.”

Since there was no budget for it, Williams lined up a business sponsor to cover the cost of commissioning Ryan and found a company willing to install the statue for free.

“Basically, I called in my markers,” Williams chuckled.

“They coughed up the money.”

Ryan went on to make several other Langley City statues, almost all of them funded by business sponsors.

Former Langley City mayor Ted Shaffer, a councillor at the time, recalled Ryan as “a real nice individual that had this unique way of seeing the beauty in wood.”

“We, as a council, thought it would be nice to have some artwork spread around the city that would be unique to the city,” Shaffer recalled.

Coun. Gayle Martin, who was also a member of council when Ryan was creating the Langley City statues, called them an “enduring” legacy.

“We‘re grateful that we were able to get something like that,” Martin said.

Ryan also carved “The Traders,” who stand facing each other on Innes Corners plaza near the corner of Fraser Highway and Glover Road, and a classic car and driver located outside a car wash and oil change service on Fraser Highway

READ ALSO: A historic Langley statue gets a mask, and the sculptor is amused

As well, he created a representation of a Langley farmer at Glover Road and Duncan Way, which stands where the City originally began, a cluster of homesteads on the famous Smugglers Trail which ran from Fort Langley to what was then known as Langley Prairie (now Langley City).

Ryan is also responsible for an image of Langley City’s first elected mayor Ernie Sendall, located in the park of same name, Sendall Gardens at 201A Street and 50th Avenue, which featured the mayor’s trademark heavy-framed glasses.

READ ALSO: Carved statue of first mayor vandalized, and then repaired

Williams said the rot-proof red cedar statues will “last forever” but could use some sprucing up.

“They need maintenance, badly,” Williams commented.

He would like to see the weathered statues, some of which appear to have been overpainted with dark protective materials, restored to their former natural colours.

Ryan’s long-time friend Dennis Bucher said of the world-famous chainsaw carver,”once you met him, you’d never forget him,” Bucher told Black Press Media.

“He didn’t rush anything,” Bucher said. “If you wanted to order something from him, it’ll be ready when it’s ready. He didn’t have just one carving on the go; he’d have one over here he just started, and one over there he’s trying to finish.”

In addition to being a visual artist, Ryan was a talented musician, working to the tune of blues bands and jamming with local musicians on the guitar, blues harp, banjo or harmonica.

“He liked the blues,” Bucher recalled. “When I went over to visit him, he would drag me off to his music room and we would sit down and he’d show me his new chords and what he’s learned.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: North America’s top chainsaw carvers begin competition in Hope

Ryan was featured on various television shows devoted to carving, including Carver Kings and Saw Dogs, acting as a mentor to younger carvers such as fellow ‘Saw Dogs’ and ‘Carver Kings’ star Ryan Cook.

“He taught me how to carve an eagle, he taught me how to carve cats,” Cook said. “He taught me how to carve with the heart. He was an inspiration to me and so many other carvers.

Bucher recalled one night toward the end of 2020 when he and Ryan sat around his table and the conversation turned to aging and health.

“He said to me ‘I believe in reincarnation.’ That’s just his way of believing, right? I kind of think that,too,” Bucher said. “I mean, you don’t just drop dead, get buried and that’s the end of your spirit. He wasn’t too worried about passing away. That’s just the way Pete was.”

Bucher said Ryan might have chosen to come back as an eagle, if given a choice.

“I said [to his wife], ‘Lynn, if an eagle starts hanging around the house, you know,” he added.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

artistCommunityLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Pete Ryan, known all over the world for his chainsaw carvings, died on Friday, Jan. 8. He was 70 years old. (Contributed Photo/Dignity Memorial)

Pete Ryan, known all over the world for his chainsaw carvings, died on Friday, Jan. 8. He was 70 years old. (Contributed Photo/Dignity Memorial)

Steve Ryan’s voyageurs statue, seen on Sunday, Jan. 31 at the Langley City municipal building (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Steve Ryan’s voyageurs statue, seen on Sunday, Jan. 31 at the Langley City municipal building (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
SHARE: Sunny winter weather brings out the birds

Just Posted

Pete Ryan, known all over the world for his chainsaw carvings, died on Friday, Jan. 8. He was 70 years old. (Contributed Photo/Dignity Memorial)
VIDEO: Chainsaw carving icon Pete Ryan left an ‘enduring’ legacy of statues in Langley City

Former councillor who brokered deals for the carvings says they should be better maintained

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: What hope means to a 10-year-old Langley child

Albee is a Grade 5 student who shared a few thoughts on the concept of hope

Members queue up at the Langley Costco in May of 2020. Staff at the store tested positive for the coronavirus in December (Langley Advance Times file)
New COVID cases reported at Langley Costco

Five in December, according to staff notices

A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in the 6800 block Glover Road Sunday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2021 (Curtis Kreklau/special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Crash snarls traffic on Glover Road

Significant damage, but only minor injuries, reported in Sunday collision

xx
Shooting incident on Langley-Surrey border

Two men survive Saturday night gun attack unharmed

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
Case of COVID-19 at Maple Ridge high school may be new variant

Maple Ridge testing centre closed Monday as Garibaldi students, staff to be tested

FILE – People wait for their food at a restaurant in Yaletown in downtown, Vancouver, Thursday, December 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Over 1,500 COVID orders issued after workplace inspections: WorkSafeBC

That’s up from 300 orders in July

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dix says review launched after stillbirth leads to allegations of racism at Kitimat hospital

B.C. apologized for widespread racism in the health-care system after a report last November

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media files)
Host arrested, attendees fined $17K after alleged party in Vancouver penthouse

More than 70 people were issued fines for breaking COVID rules

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Surrey RCMP officer arrested, criminal investigation launched

BC RCMP say officer was suspended, but are not releasing details of allegations

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. A leading Canadian health expert on the government’s COVID-19 task force says the pandemic has to be viewed as a wake-up call for Canada to create its own domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ramp up Canadian vaccine manufacturing, says COVID-19 task force health adviser

Expert says variants, other pandemics mean that more vaccines will be needed

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat (53), Nils Hoglander (36) and Tanner Pearson (70) celebrate Hoglander’s goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Canucks extend win streak to 4 after grounding Jets 4-1

Vancouver ends 10-game losing skid against Winnipeg

Most Read