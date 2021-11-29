VIDEO: Christmas in Langley’s Williams Park returns

Christmas in Williams Park is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 68th Avenue and 238th Street until Dec. 19. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) One of the many light displays at Christmas in Williams Park, at 68th Avenue and 238th Street until Dec. 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A giant Santa greets drivers at the entrance to Christmas in Williams Park. It’s on from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 68th Avenue and 238th Street until Dec. 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Christmas in Williams Park is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 68th Avenue and 238th Street until Dec. 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Even with the heavy rain, people were lining up to drive through Christmas in Williams Park on Saturday, Nov. 28, as the second atmospheric river rolled through Langley.

Last year, the event was held over two weekends, but this year, it will be held every night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 68th Ave. and 238th St. until Dec. 19, explained Barbara Sharp, president of the Christmas in Williams Park Society, which hosts the free festive event for families with assistance from Langley Township.

‘”We’re here for the full three weeks,” Sharp smiled, as she waited under a rain shelter for visiting vehicles to pull up and make a donation.

There is no fee to enter, but donations are welcomed, and a tap option is provided. If it’s not busy, visitors are free to go around the park more than once, but there will be no access to parking or washrooms.

Contributions allow the society to run it as a free family event, Sharp explained.

“We like to keep it that way,” she remarked.

Last year, the reduced schedule resulted in lengthy wait times and line-ups, with traffic crews and volunteers having to turn vehicles away when the display opened.

An online reservation system was quickly introduced, and close to 2,000 available spots were snapped within a day and a half. The hope is reservations won’t be needed this time.

READ ALSO: Langley’s Christmas in Williams Park lights display will be a drive-through event again

Among the new features this year are sparkling globes of light that Township of Langley staff put together based on a do-it-yourself decorating idea Sharp had come across.

“Its just chicken wire and lights, its beautiful!” Sharp enthused.

“Its delightful his year, all these extra little things.”

Sharp also gave a shout-out to Langley’s Key Largo Electric, for donating flood lights added a new dimension to the displays.

“We’e looking for more people like that,” Sharp said.

A visitor makes a donation. Christmas in Williams Park runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 68th Avenue and 238th Street until Dec. 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

With the border opening up to non-essential travel next week, Sharp will at last be able to pick up an addition to the display that she obtained through a group of Western Washington State Christmas lights fanatics known as the Pacific Northwest Christmas Lights Addiction Problem (CLAP).

Christmas in Williams Park is also looking for volunteer greeters to meet visitors.

Duties include checking if any lights need attention, taking donations, and making sure the park has no more cars after 9 p.m. because the lights go out automatically at 9:15.

Sign up online at:

https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/17010327232688077/false#/invitation .

More pictures of the 2021 light show can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: The return of the girl who saved Christmas

ChristmasLangley