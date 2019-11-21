Rain may have been a blessing in disguise for the Thinking Generously craft fair and fundraiser, on Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Fort Langley community hall. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Christmas spirit and crafts at fundraising fair

Money raised by Think Generously non-profit helps needy families at Christmas

Rain may have been a blessing in disguise for the Thinking Generously craft fair and fundraiser, on Sunday, Nov. 17, according to event coordinator Jackie Anderson.

“It still ended up really busy,” Anderson said.

But not as busy as last year, when so many people showed up in sunny weather, organizers had to restrict admission to avoid breaking fire safety regulations.

Revenues from the event are used to help needy families at Christmas by the non-profit, which is part of the Think Referrals Business Network (TRBN) of business owners who meet weekly in one of several local chapters throughout the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland.

While the total raised from vendor fees, donations and concession revenue is still being calculated, Anderson was optimistic after several vendors told her they sold out.

“I’ve already got vendors requesting for next year. “

The non-profit is part of the Think Referrals Business Network (TRBN) of business owners who meet weekly in one of several local chapters throughout the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland.

Members support each other through business referrals and camaraderie, and each chapter raises money annually for the Think Generously Society which gives to families in need – usually through the local Christmas bureaus.


Grace Abbot, 14, of Fort Langley was selling candles and her own original artwork with partial proceeds going to the Horse Protection Society of B.C. The Langley Fine Arts student was one of several vendors taking party in the Thinking Generously craft fair and fundraiser, on Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Fort Langley community hall. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Pam Erikson was one of several vendors taking party in the Thinking Generously craft fair and fundraiser, on Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Fort Langley community hall. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Many vendors taking party in the Thinking Generously craft fair and fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Fort Langley community hall wore holiday-appropriate headgear. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Many vendors taking party in the Thinking Generously craft fair and fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Fort Langley community hall wore holiday-appropriate headgear. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

