”Pow Wow Pump Classes” instructor Shyama Priya performs the “Ladies’ Fancy Dance.” Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Circle of Health initiative wraps up

Pilot program to bring First Nations culture and athleticism to the community at large.

The sound of drums and singing filled the Chief Sepass theatre in Fort Langley Saturday night during the official closing of the Indigenous Circle of Health initiative, a pilot program intended to bring First Nations culture and athleticism to the general community.

There’s never been anything like this,” said Karen Moraes, the Indigenous Recreation Leader with the Township of Langley’s Arts, Culture and Community Initiatives Division.

The Township and the Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society received a Fraser Health Active Communities Grant to create greater access to social, healthy, physical activities for the aboriginal community.

Staff from the LFVAS and the Township’s Langley Centennial Museum met with local Indigenous advocacy groups and stakeholders to gather ideas for collaboration, program development, events, and cultural sensitivity training as part of the initiative.

Among the ideas, an elder from the Waceya Métis Society suggested a reoccurring program be held to celebrate family, friends, community ties, and culture.

The Sunday Social was held at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre, launching with a musical afternoon hosted by the Waceya Metis Society, with square dancing, and light refreshments.

Other Circle of Health events and programs included a walk in Campbell Valley Park, cooking and arts classes, a wrestling camp at the George Preston rec centre, a “Run Jump Throw Wheel” event at Aldergrove Kinsmen Recreation Centre, an all-level Lacrosse Camp at the RC Garnett Park-Sports Box and at the W.C.Blair Recreation Centre.

“It’s a way of sharing,” Moraes said.

“I think its important for us (First Nations people) in order to move forward and build a better connection with the community … a lot of indigenous people almost feel that there is an invisible barrier when it comes to the rest of the community. I feel that this is going to help start breaking that down.”

READ MORE: Community invited to take part in Indigenous celebration

Kwantlen First Nation chief Marilyn Gabriel took part in the closing ceremonies along with Langley Township mayor Jack Froese and deputy Langley City mayor Rudy Storteboom.

Gabriel expressed approval of the program.

“We say, teach everybody,” Gabriel said.

“Share our gifts with everybody and the world will be a better place.”

Gabriel, Froese and Storteboom later joined the Northwest Coast Stars of the North drum group onstage for an audience participation performance.

Group founder LaDonna Hindmarch said the group has been performing together since 2005.

“We write our own music based on stories told us by our elders.”

Other performers included powwow dancer Shyama-Priya and her daughter, and the Gary Abott hoop dancers.

Still to come, as part of the Indigenous Circle of Health Social Sunday Program, is the “Campbell Valley BBQ in the Park” on Sunday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Entrance, Old Orchard Picnic Shelter & Lawn.

 

Above: The Northwest Coast Stars of the North drum group; right: Kwantlen First Nation chief Marilyn Gabriel took part in the closing ceremonies. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Kwantlen First Nation chief Marilyn Gabriel took part in the closing ceremonies. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Karen Moraes, the Indigenous Recreation Leader with the Township of Langley’s Arts, Culture and Community Initiatives Division. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Previous story
Langley’s hospital totem pole needs a new home

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Mopar spirit still alive and well in Langley

Hundreds of car enthusiasts were in Brookswood Sunday for the 27th annual Mopar Madness Car Show.

VIDEO: Circle of Health initiative wraps up

Pilot program to bring First Nations culture and athleticism to the community at large.

Details revealed about 2016 kidnap-torture cases in Langley, Maple Ridge

Langley woman sentenced to five years for two abductions

Purple-clad Langley lacrosse players suit up in honour of fallen athlete

Members of the Thunder are raising funds for the Tessa Beauchamp Foundation this Wednesday.

Langley’s hospital totem pole needs a new home

The emergency room expansion means a 1965 totem pole must be relocated.

TRAILER: Miss BC isn’t just about tiaras and sashes

Check out a sneak preview of a special 30-minute documentary on the Miss BC pageant coming July 13!

Still no success in finding missing python in Delta

The missing snake named Gypsy was spotted on the Canada Day long weekend

DEA confirms involvement in RCMP’s Ucluelet homicide investigation

“We stay in our lane, which is drug crimes. That’s where we stay.”

B.C. crews sent to help fight devastating wildfires in Ontario, Quebec

Both provinces helped B.C. during the 2017 wildfire season

Keep local government auditor, B.C. small business group says

John Horgan promised to scrap it, ministry now reviewing it

New Fraser Valley pro basketball team set to take flight

CEBL team to announce nickname, logo and colours on July 16

Variable speed limits coming to some B.C. highways

The variable limits are expected to be in operation next summer, at an estimated cost of $25 million

Former Green party candidate on trial for denying Holocaust

Monika Schaefer ran unsuccessfully for the Greens in Alberta’s Yellowhead riding in 2006, 2008 and 2011

Richmond woman ‘sick’ of empty homes

Laura Gillanders says the empty home on her street illustrates the larger housing crisis

Most Read