The Royal Canadian Circus is back in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

VIDEO: Circus big top goes up in Abbotsford

Show runs from Thursday to Sunday at Tradex

The circus has returned to Abbotsford.

The Royal Canadian Circus group landed in town on Tuesday and the tent was officially raised later that afternoon.

This year’s show occurs at Tradex, a new location for the event after it occurred at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre last year.

The show kicks off on Thursday at 7 p.m., and other showtimes include: Friday – 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturday – noon, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday – 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The Abbotsford set of shows is the final stop in B.C. for the tour, after they ran events in Surrey, Tsawwassen and Richmond in May. The group moves on to Alberta and Ontario later this summer.

For more information on the show, visit royalcanadiancircus.ca.

VIDEO BY: Ben Lypka

