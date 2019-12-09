VIDEO: Class Brass and Company headline holiday show at St. Joseph’s Church

Sounds of Christmas one of several concerts performed at congregations over the weekend

The Sounds of Christmas concert was a chance for Langley ears to take in live holiday favorites performed at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, Sunday afternoon.

Class Brass and Company kicked off the show, which was presented by Singin’ Gospel Music Productions – admission was by donation, with proceeds going to The Catholic Near East Welfare Association (CNEWA).

Rosemary Siemens, a world-class improv violinist and vocalist, performed alongside Lil Schmunk, a classical and gospel pianist, as well as Eli Bennett, a jazz saxophonist, and Billy Bennett, a gospel crooner.

Riverside Calvary Chapel hosted The Babe in the Manger, a traditional holiday play on Friday and Saturday while Christian Life Assembly presented a modern twist on A Christmas Carol all throughout the weekend.

The Pilkey Sisters performed a southern gospel style Christmas concert on Saturday evening at the Rose of Sharon Church.

Saturday morning, the annual Holly Luncheon and Bazaar featured a Nativity Gallery, home baking, preserves, crafts, handmade items, books, jewelry, olive oil and bars of soap made by Palestinian Fair Trade Farmers at United Churches of Langley.

Still to come this season, Winter Rhapsody will take place at Immanuel Christian Reformed Church (21713 50th Ave) on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 7:30 to 10:00 p.m. The Opus One Women’s Choir will perform holiday tune for all ages.

Back to the ‘80s: A Rad Christmas Musical on Dec. 23, will be held at North Langley Community Church (21015 96th Ave). The musical is described by the church as a night of laughter, joy, and tears and acid wash denim.

Everyone is welcome and are asked to dress up in their best 80’s attire, with proceeds going to Nightshift Street Ministries.

Songs of Joy, a Christmas concert put on at the Grove Church, will feature the debut of a brand new Langley choir called Voices in the Community.

The concert takes place on Friday, Dec. 13, 20784 93rd Ave., and is open to everyone.

The choir will be taking donations to support the Langley Churches Food Bank, particularly fresh produce.

