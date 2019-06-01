A visitor peeks at the interior of an older car at the British Invasion car show. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

VIDEO: Classic British cars take over Douglas Park in Langley

A rolling tribute to English automobile history

If you are old enough to think a reference to a ‘British invasion’ is about the musical dominance of the Beatles, Rolling Stones and other English rock groups back in the sixties, you are also probably old enough to appreciate British automobiles of that era.

On Saturday, Gerry Parkinson, one of the organizers of the British Invasion car show in Langley, was enjoying a live band performance in Douglas Park that included some songs from that era.

As “Nights In White Satin” echoed in the park and fan peered into the engine compartments and interiors, Parkinson explained that the participants were a mix of British transplants who brought their affection for the cars with them when they moved to Canada, and people who had always wanted to own one when they were younger and could now afford to.

“Living the dream,” said Parkinson, who owns a 1969 MG-C, a two door sports car with old-school gently curved body panels concealing a powerful 2.9 litre engine.

Saturday’s show drew about 50 cars.

It was organized by the Old English Car Club, of which Parkinson is a member, which reports having about 450 members and over 800 cars in B.C. Alberta and Washington State was well as one in Prague, the Czech republic.

“If it has a motor, wheels and something to do with Britain, we have probably owned it, restored it, read about it, thought about it, or lusted after it,” the club website boasts.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

About 50 cars took part in the British Invasion car show in Douglas Park. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Previous story
VIDEO: Kitten roundup underway in Langley

Just Posted

VIDEO: Classic British cars take over Douglas Park in Langley

A rolling tribute to English automobile history

VIDEO: Kitten roundup underway in Langley

Animal shelter encourages residents to bring animals to

Bright pink ambulance unveiled for Langley street work

Kimz Angels revealed their new ‘Giving-Back Mobile’ ahead of fundraising gala Friday night

Langley’s Tiffany Foster wins on first day of international competition at the 2019 Odlum Brown BC Open

Win was the first for Foster in a jumper class of any kind at Thunderbird Show Park

Fire department seeks feedback from Township residents

An online survey asks what the firefighters could do more, or better

VIDEO: We’ll work with cities, even when provinces won’t work with Ottawa, Trudeau says

Prime minister pledged government will keep working with municipalities on housing, climate change

Missing, murdered women inquiry urges review of justice system policies

The report is being released on Monday, but several media outlets have received leaked copies

What, them worry? Warriors confident despite NBA finals hole

Golden State had won 12 straight Game 1s before falling 118-109 on Thursday to the Toronto Raptors

B.C. to send 120 more firefighters to Alberta, Yukon

Service says 137 people, including 116 firefighters, will be deployed in Alberta for up to 19 days

B.C. minimum wage hits $13.85/hr today

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Latest numbers confirm 2018 was B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Last year saw 2,115 fires and 1.35 million hectares burned

Top Raptors Game 1 ticket went for almost $24,000, StubHub says

So far, the top price for Sunday’s Game 2 is a mere $10,000

Newborn southern resident killer whale spotted in B.C. waters

Southern resident killer whales are endangered, numbering just 75

Fatal overdose in Surrey recovery home has ‘got the attention’ of minister

‘I’ve got to believe a review (of Zachary Plett’s death) was done,’ says Min. Shane Simpson

Most Read