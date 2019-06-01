VIDEO: Classic British cars take over Douglas Park in Langley

A visitor peeks at the interior of an older car at the British Invasion car show. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

If you are old enough to think a reference to a ‘British invasion’ is about the musical dominance of the Beatles, Rolling Stones and other English rock groups back in the sixties, you are also probably old enough to appreciate British automobiles of that era.

On Saturday, Gerry Parkinson, one of the organizers of the British Invasion car show in Langley, was enjoying a live band performance in Douglas Park that included some songs from that era.

As “Nights In White Satin” echoed in the park and fan peered into the engine compartments and interiors, Parkinson explained that the participants were a mix of British transplants who brought their affection for the cars with them when they moved to Canada, and people who had always wanted to own one when they were younger and could now afford to.

“Living the dream,” said Parkinson, who owns a 1969 MG-C, a two door sports car with old-school gently curved body panels concealing a powerful 2.9 litre engine.

Saturday’s show drew about 50 cars.

It was organized by the Old English Car Club, of which Parkinson is a member, which reports having about 450 members and over 800 cars in B.C. Alberta and Washington State was well as one in Prague, the Czech republic.

“If it has a motor, wheels and something to do with Britain, we have probably owned it, restored it, read about it, thought about it, or lusted after it,” the club website boasts.

