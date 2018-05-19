The Versatiles brought their own horses. (Samantha Anderson)

VIDEO: Cloverdale Rodeo Parade brings vintage vehicles, motorcycles to downtown Cloverdale

Thousands arrive in Cloverdale to take in annual parade

Thousands lined the streets of Cloverdale’s downtown business core to take in the 72nd-annual Cloverdale Rodeo parade on Saturday morning.

More than 1,000 people participated in the parade itself. Parade-goers saw everything from vintage vehicles to horses, square dancers to karate demonstrations.

Skaters from the World Round-Up Freestyle Skateboarding Championships wow-ed the crowd with a display. More than 50 skaters have come from 14 countries to compete at the championships, which take place at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair throughout the long weekend.

The crowd waiting near the intersection of 176 Street and 57 Avenue listened to live music ahead of the parade. Across the street from the stage, a pancake breakfast was hosted in Hawthorne Square.

Other businesses and community organizations opened their doors to the parade-goers as well. Close by at the Cloverdale Legion, families sat down to a separate pancake breakfast. Meantime, Cloverdale’s Firehall No. 8 warmed up their grills for their barbecue, which served up fare after the parade completed.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

This float, which came all the way from Kelowna, impressed the crowds with colour and moving parts. (Samantha Anderson)

Motorcycles rumbled down 176 Street at the 2018 Cloverdale Rodeo parade. (Samantha Anderson)

(Samantha Anderson)

(Samantha Anderson)

A member of the Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association coaches a younger parade entrant. (Samantha Anderson)

Mirei Tsuchida is the sole female competitor at this year’s World Round-Up competition at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. (Samantha Anderson)

Previous story
Livestream shows endangered spotted owls raising chick

Just Posted

ALC approves Tara Farms exclusion application

Eight hectares of land to be removed from ALR to facilitate 212 Connector, residential development

VIDEO: Canadian Forces members begin helping out flooded B.C. communities

Three-hundred personnel in B.C. in some off hardest hit cities

Union files ‘unfair labour practice’ complaint against Habitat for Humanity

Christian Labour Association of Canada fights for workers in Abbotsford and Chilliwack

VIDEO: Volunteers, students pitch in to help protect homes in flood zone

Volunteer teens filled sandbags on the Kwantlen and Katzie reserves.

Crown alleges that 2016 killing happened during confrontation between man and stepson

David Delaney of Abbotsford was found dead in apartment in February 2016

VIDEO: Canadians rise for early-morning Royal wedding celebrations

Canadians gathered for early-morning broadcast of marriage between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

VIDEO: Cloverdale Rodeo Parade brings vintage vehicles, motorcycles to downtown Cloverdale

Thousands arrive in Cloverdale to take in annual parade

Searchers for Vancouver Island father turn focus to Cowichan River

Cowichan SAR joined by many other SAR groups, volunteers now determined to find missing man

Livestream shows endangered spotted owls raising chick

A pair of owls is fostering a new chick this spring.

Vacationers urged to check for stowaway bats that could carry deadly disease

‘White-nose syndrome’ has killed millions of bats in North America, but hasn’t arrived in B.C. yet

Are B.C.’s gas prices enough to keep you from travelling May long weekend?

Gas prices in B.C. ranging from 125 cents per litre to more than 150 cents

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch

Windsor sparkled on a warm spring day as tens of thousands of people jammed its quaint roads

3 survivors after airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba

It was Cuba’s worst aviation disaster in three decades and its third major air accident since 2010

Young mother’s death devastates Vancouver Island family

Father and three young children can’t access GoFundMe account established in mother’s name

Most Read