VIDEO: Cloverdale Rodeo Parade brings vintage vehicles, motorcycles to downtown Cloverdale

Thousands arrive in Cloverdale to take in annual parade

Thousands lined the streets of Cloverdale’s downtown business core to take in the 72nd-annual Cloverdale Rodeo parade on Saturday morning.

More than 1,000 people participated in the parade itself. Parade-goers saw everything from vintage vehicles to horses, square dancers to karate demonstrations.

Skaters from the World Round-Up Freestyle Skateboarding Championships wow-ed the crowd with a display. More than 50 skaters have come from 14 countries to compete at the championships, which take place at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair throughout the long weekend.

The crowd waiting near the intersection of 176 Street and 57 Avenue listened to live music ahead of the parade. Across the street from the stage, a pancake breakfast was hosted in Hawthorne Square.

Did you miss the #CloverdaleRodeo parade? Do not fear. I have the highlights. pic.twitter.com/Jjb8oKfqM3 — Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) May 19, 2018

Other businesses and community organizations opened their doors to the parade-goers as well. Close by at the Cloverdale Legion, families sat down to a separate pancake breakfast. Meantime, Cloverdale’s Firehall No. 8 warmed up their grills for their barbecue, which served up fare after the parade completed.



This float, which came all the way from Kelowna, impressed the crowds with colour and moving parts. (Samantha Anderson)

Motorcycles rumbled down 176 Street at the 2018 Cloverdale Rodeo parade. (Samantha Anderson)

A member of the Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association coaches a younger parade entrant. (Samantha Anderson)