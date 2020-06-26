Members of the Langley community, including local officers, congratulate 2020 Langley graduates in a video tribute. (video screen shot)

VIDEO: Community celebrates 2020 Langley graduates

Local members share advice and well wishes

Although this year’s graduates weren’t able to take part in traditional grad celebrations the community didn’t want their accomplishments to go unnoticed.

READ MORE: A week to celebrate grads gets under way in Langley

Members of the Langley community including local officers, firefighters, health care workers, Langley mayors, and those heading our local non-profits are just some of the faces that offer advice and messages of congratulations to this year’s graduating class.

Congratulations Langley grads 2020!

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Graduation 2020Langley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Despite COVID-19, students get their grad walk at Aldergrove school

Just Posted

VIDEO: Community celebrates 2020 Langley graduates

Local members share advice and well wishes

LETTER: Canada is not prepared for COVID-19’s second wave, Langley man argues

More testing and tracing needs to be in place before Canada can re-open more.

Despite COVID-19, students get their grad walk at Aldergrove school

Social distancing was maintained during the Grade 5 event at Parkside Centennial Elementary

VIDEO: Langley youth show how substance use affects the world around them

Overdose Response Community Action Table invited youth to submit art for online gallery

LETTER: Langley letter writer wants to hear more oldies

A local woman comments on the lack of music diversity on radio stations

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contingency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

COVID-19 increases risk for Canada’s ‘invisible’ homeless women: study

The study is the first ever comprehensive national portrait of women’s homelessness

Canada almost self-sufficient in PPE as Canadian businesses step up

Canada has still not received anywhere near the quantities of PPE that have been ordered

Supreme Court sides with Uber Uber driver seeking better pay, benefits

Man behind the planned class action, David Heller, is an Ontario driver for UberEats

Police say person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured

The wounded officer was in ‘a critical but stable condition’, according to police officials

Create Abundance wellness group part of police probe into South Surrey homicide victim

Bo Fan died June 17, after being brought to hospital with serious injuries

Falling tree leads to death of over a dozen young herons in Tsawwassen

Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. says soil instability caused by deforestation is to blame

VIDEO: Driver enters oncoming traffic, recklessly speeds through B.C. school zone

Dashcam footage was shared on Reddit Tuesday

Most Read