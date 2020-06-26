VIDEO: Community celebrates 2020 Langley graduates

Although this year’s graduates weren’t able to take part in traditional grad celebrations the community didn’t want their accomplishments to go unnoticed.
Members of the Langley community including local officers, firefighters, health care workers, Langley mayors, and those heading our local non-profits are just some of the faces that offer advice and messages of congratulations to this year’s graduating class.
Congratulations Langley grads 2020!
@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.