VIDEO: Community celebrates 2020 Langley graduates

Members of the Langley community, including local officers, congratulate 2020 Langley graduates in a video tribute. (video screen shot)

Although this year’s graduates weren’t able to take part in traditional grad celebrations the community didn’t want their accomplishments to go unnoticed.

READ MORE: A week to celebrate grads gets under way in Langley

Members of the Langley community including local officers, firefighters, health care workers, Langley mayors, and those heading our local non-profits are just some of the faces that offer advice and messages of congratulations to this year’s graduating class.

Congratulations Langley grads 2020!

