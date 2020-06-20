VIDEO: Cookie Monster comes to Langley to celebrate young grads

Cookie Monster Preschool staff celebrated their young graduates outside Douglas Recreation Centre on Friday morning.

Balloons, treats, and the big blue cookie-loving monster himself stopped by for a drive-thru style ceremony where students, age three to five, stopped by to collect their diplomas.

Susie Bowden, the preschool’s teacher, said all of the 23 students received a diploma, their scrapbook project crafted during the school year, and a treat from Tim Hortons.

“Last time they were all together was before spring break,” Bowden said, adding that the ceremony was sure to be an emotional moment for both her and the students.

“Friends have messaged me on Facebook to say hello or see how things were,” Bowden explained. “There have been lots of things happening in the meantime through City of Langley like reading stories – we’ll have recorded story times so our little friends can see me and listen to a story.”

The ceremony was short, sweet, and socially-distanced – graduates stopped by to collect their goodies, pose for a picture with Cookie Monster, and be on their way for summer vacation.

Bowden said while it wasn’t the way they were hoping to end their school year together, one thing about doing a COVID-19-safe ceremony was that she didn’t have to do a speech.

“With speeches, I always cry,” Bowden admitted.

She did pass along some positive words to the young class of 2020.

“My words of wisdom to our three to five Cookie Monster friends is to never stop dreaming,” Bowden said

The Cookie Monster Preschool has been serving families since 1972 at the Douglas Recreation Centre.

Over time, the program developed from a recreational program to a licensed preschool, with a curriculum based on the belief that children learn through play, exploration, and interaction with others.

CoronavirusGraduation 2020Langley