VIDEO: Cool cars overflow Legion parking lot in Aldergrove

One of the 111 vehicles on view at the annual Old Farts Car Club fundraiser for people fighting cancer on Sunday, July 16 at the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove branch. More parked on a side street nearby. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) 111 vehicles took part in the annual Old Farts Car Club fundraiser for people fighting cancer on Sunday, July 16 at the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove branch. Another 30 parked on the street outside. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Organizers Lori Chapman, and Martin Chapman, with beneficiary Tyson (middle) at the annual Old Farts Car Club fundraiser on Sunday, July 16 at the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove branch. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Organizers of the Old Farts Car Club fundraiser for people fighting cancer don’t expect to have a final tally until this weekend. But, they’re pretty optimistic about the results, after the event packed the grounds of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Aldergrove branch on Sunday morning, July 16.

Lori Chapman called it “awesome.”

“We filled that lot,” Chapman exulted, with 111 cars fitting into the parking lot, and the lawn at the rear.

There were at least another 30 vehicles lined up along 32nd Avenue who couldn’t find a space, where drivers parked and walked in to see the show.

Next year, she is confident they will be able to accommodate more cars by adjusting parking spaces.

Martin Chapman said this year, they plan to help two families.

“What we do is we raise money for cancer patients,” he explained.

“We donate direct to the patients, not to the societies and things like that. We find some people who are struggling in the local area.”

One of those people, Langley City dad Tyson (who asked that his last name not be used), was on hand for the show.

“Pretty rad,” he commented.

“This is cool. You can’t thank guys like this enough.”

Tyson has been battling cancer since 2020, when he was diagnosed with bladder cancer.

Also benefiting is Roland “Roly” Patrick from Abbotsford, who is fighting prostate cancer.

Legion president Deborah Gray said the branch was pleased to donate the space free of charge, calling it “a very good cause that’s for a family that’s dealing with cancer.”

“That’s exactly what we’re here for too,” Gray added. ”We’re helping our community whenever we can.”

The branch also made a donation.

More images from the day be veiwed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

Held to help cover expenses for cancer patients, the annual car show fundraiser is scheduled every year on the weekend closest to July 13, the birthday of Godfrey Hamon, an original member of the OFCC, who died from cancer in 2018. He died soon after he was diagnosed.

