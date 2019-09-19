VIDEO: Cops for Cancer “Tour de Valley” sees 26 riders depart on 800 km cycle

Participants in the Cops for Cancer “Tour de Valley” will be riding 800 km up and down hills, through rain, and possibly under a little sunshine this week, of course, with just one goal in mind – raising funds to cure the disease.

This is the 20th year for the annual Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) cycling fundraiser, which will see 26 law enforcement officers from across the Lower Mainland ride northwards from Langley, all the way past Hope to Boston Bar.

A kickoff event was held Thursday morning at Langley Fine Arts School (9096 Trattle St) where the riders zipped around a gymnasium to the sounds of cheering students. For more than 13 years, “Tour de Valley” has started their cycle from the school.

Superintendent Ed Boettcher, operations officer for Surrey RCMP, introduced the participants, many of them officers from Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, White Rock, Surrey, Langley, and Hope dispatches.

“Everyone we know has been effected by cancer in some way – be it friends, family, or co-workers,” Boettcher said. “In the past 20 years, $45 million has been raised in B.C. alone through Cops for Cancer, making it the largest pediatric cancer fundraiser in the country.”

The team of riders are already half-way past this year’s fundraising goal of $525,000 and are hoping to surpass it by the time they hit the finish line.

They’ll return on Friday, Sept. 27 after riding south through Tsawwassen and White Rock.

Donations made to the CCS through Cops for Cancer are used to fund life-saving research and caring support programs like Camp Goodtimes to reduce its impact.

Three other Cops for Cancer rides in B.C., including the “Tour De Coast” up the Sea to Sky corridor, will be happening over the same week.

