VIDEO: Country Car show returns to Aldergrove

Aldergrove resident Ben Campen brought his 1963 Corvair Monza to the Country Car Show held at Aldergrove Community Secondary School on Sunday, April 24. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Fraser Field brought his classic truck to the Country Car show held at Aldergrove Community Secondary School on Sunday, April 24. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) About 275 vehicles took part in the first Country Car show held at Aldergrove Community Secondary School on Sunday, April 24. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

At an estimated 275 vehicles, the Sunday, April 24 Country Car Show at the Aldergrove Community Secondary School (ACSS) was the best-attended yet.

But organizers of the event, the first show since the pandemic, had been hoping for more.

“We had room for 300,” noted Aldergrove resident Mike McVay, one of the volunteers.

Mike McVay swapped his 1928 Pontiac for a 1968 Firebird. “I still have a Pontiac,” he said. His was one of an estimated 275 cars that showed up for the Country Car show held at Aldergrove Community Secondary School on Sunday, April 24.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A forecast of rain may have kept some people away, even though the weather actually turned out to be warm and sunny, McVay speculated.

McVay brought his new acquisition, a 1968 Pontiac Firebird, that replaced his 1928 Pontiac Landau.

“I still got a Pontiac,” McVay laughed.

It marked a long-awaited return of the Central Fraser Valley Vintage Car Club event that helps raise funds for the ACSS automotive program.

Event co-chairs Regan Lewis and Fraser Field were glad to be back.

“This is number eight for us,” Lewis explained.

“If it had not been for COVID, it would be number 10.”

Field was happy to see people out enjoying the event.

“We see people just wanting to get those old cars out and get them into the sunshine,” Field commented. “It just makes you feel good.”

An estimated 275 cars showed up for the Country Car show held at Aldergrove Community Secondary School on Sunday, April 24. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove resident Ben Campen, a regular at the show, brought his 1963 Corvair Monza.

“I’ve been into cars forever,” Campen told the Langley Advance Times.

“I grew up in the [American] graffiti era. I played in a rock and roll band, and I raced at Langley Speedway.”

Campen has scaled back his car collection.

“I’m down to one,” he advised.

“I did have three.”

What started as a casual once-a-year get-together in the Otter Co-op parking lot has grown and found a new home at ACSS.

On the day of the show, $5 of every $20 registration fee was earmarked to help buy supplies for the school’s shop program, to support young people entering the automotive profession.

Langley-area car fans have more shows to look forward to.

Still to come is the June 5 Model A display in Fort Langley, in front of the B.C. Farm Museum at 9131 King St., and the June 12 “Pontiac Perfection” show at KMS tools on the Langley Bypass.

