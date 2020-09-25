VIDEO: COVID won’t dampen Langley woman’s Halloween spirit

Tanya Reid posted a pair of videos offering suggestions of how trick-or-treating might look for her

Halloween is too important an event to be cancelled because of COVID, says Langley’s Tanya Reid, who’s created a video to encourage safe ways of enjoying the festivities. (Facebook screengrab)

A Langley woman refuses to let COVID dampen her Halloween spirit.

Tanya Reid showed her humorous side in a pair of short Facebook videos that she recently posted.

In the clips, she’s seen demonstrating some “so-called” safe ways for people to still hand out treats to ghosts and goblins on Halloweeen.

“Halloween is cancelled OVER MY DEAD BODY!” Reid posted, supporting Dr. Bonnie Henry’s, the provincial health officer, suggestion that the Oct. 31 festivities can still go ahead – but like so many things, it will “look different.”

The local mom refuses to cancel her favourite holiday, saying the use of creativity still makes distributing of candy to trick-or-treaters totally possible while maintaining social distancing.

As she points out, many kids will already be wearing masks as part of their costumes. If not, they can easily add one. So too should the residents handing out candy.

In her video, Reid demonstrates a few candy distribution methods – in true Canadian fashion – incorporating a hockey stick.

“We’re doing this safe, totally Canadian style,” she said, in one of her video clips lining up a few treats on her porch, then with a little stick action, shooting the candies at the kids. In the other, she suggests a little tamer method – putting the treat on the head of the stick, then outreaching her stick, she “taps” it into the visitor’s bag, bucket, or pillow case.

“But seriously,” she said, “Halloween is not cancelled. We’re Canadians. We’re tough. We’ve got this.”

