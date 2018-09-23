VIDEO: Creative costumes at wine run through Langley

What better way to celebrate your birthday than putting on some tutus and running through wine country to raise money for a worthy charity? That is what friends Michelle Zachow (the birthday girl) of Maple Ridge, Yvonne Martin of Kelowna and Andrea May from Port Coquitlam did. Dan Ferguson Langley Tines

Creative costumes, wine and running, all in a good cause.

Close to 350 people took part in this year’s Campbell Valley Wine Run in Langley on Sunday, making the 15K run from High Pointe Equestrian Centre at 658 200 St. through the trails of Campbell Valley to visit local wineries.

There was also a 5K walk.

Many participants dressed for the occasion in pre-Halloween costumes ranging from zombies and devils to wine-themed outfits like the “Sour Grapes” team who came as five-litre wine containers.

The mix of wine-tasting and running is a fund-raiser in support of Pacific Riding for Developing Abilities (PRDA), a therapeutic horseback riding facility for children and adults with disabilities.

“This is our largest annual fundraiser,” said PRDA executive director Michelle Ingall, who was pleased with the turnout.

“We’re nearly $20,000 in ticket sales alone.”

READ MORE: Coverage of 2017 wine run

The Langley event was inspired by the Marathon du Médoc in French wine country, a full marathon with 23 stops for wine where many particpants wear costumes.

The French event is often referred to as ”the longest Marathon in the world” because in addition to the wine stops, there are breaks for 50 orchestras oysters tasting at the 38th kilometre, and steak at the 39th kilometre.

The Campbell Valley Wine run is not a race and isn’t timed.

It includes complimentary wine tastings at several wineries along the route and a post-run party with burgers and souvenir wine glasses.

Participating wineries include Backyard Vineyards, Chaberton Estate Winery, Township 7 Wines, Glass House Estate Winery and Vista D’oro Farms & Winery.

There are prizes for best individual costume, best team costume and awards for “unsung hero” and “best shuttle bus rider.”

The participants are evaluated by a secret judge, whose identity is not supposed to be disclosed.

The judge, on condition of anonymity, told The Times that winners are decided based on creativity and degree of difficulty in running while being worn.

In the first run in 2013, for instance, the winner showed up as a “one night stand” complete with wearable side table, bottle of wine and lampshade for a hat.



dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Langley residents Margaret Hu, Angie Veves and Kristy Harrison posed for a pre-run photo. They modified their outfits with rain-resistant plastic in case of rain. Dan Ferguson Langley Times