VIDEO: Critter Care seeks paper product donations for baby animals

Drop off toilet paper, paper towel at McBurney Coffee and Tea House on July 6 and 7

Critter Care’s assistant executive director Winona Reinsma is taking donations of toilet paper, Kleenex, paper tower and other similar products to help clean up the dozens of baby animals currently under care at the wildlife society. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

As spring babies continue to arrive at Critter Care Wildlife Society, volunteers are asking the public for help.

The organization, located in South Langley at 481 216 St., is seeking donations of paper products, such as toilet paper, Kleenex and paper towel, for use in cleaning up the messes from the little ones.

“It’s baby season, so we get a lot of injured and orphaned babies in and we need to clean them up and we go through a lot of paper products,” said assistant executive director Winona Reinsma.

“So the public can come today, drop them off, and it’s a huge help for Critter Care.”

Volunteers will be at McBurney Coffee and Tea House in Langley City at 20504 Fraser Hwy until 7 p.m. tonight (July 6), and tomorrow (July 7) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., to collect donations.

Animal lovers are also welcome to bring paper products or items from the online ‘wish list’ to Critter Care’s open house at its facility on July 21 and 22.

Open both days from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., this is the only time of year that visitors can tour the grounds and meet the animals. Tours are by registration only, and are usually full by 1 or 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Critter Care annual open house set for July 21 and 22

Critter Care currently has three baby river otters that are about eight weeks old, several deer, including two injured fawns from Vancouver Island, two bear cubs ‘River’ and Seymour,’ weasels and raccoons.

Visitors will be able to see all but the bear cubs at the open house.

“We have so many animals coming in, and it’s daily, you never know what’s going to arrive at our door,” Reinsma said.

“By the time it’s open house time on July 21 and 22, there’s going to be a lot of critters for everyone to see.”

For more details, visit www.crittercarewildlife.org or the Critter Care Facebook and Instagram pages.



miranda@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter