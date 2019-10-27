Margo Brown crossed another one off her list of things to do ‘before I hit the rocking chair’ by taking part in the annual grape stomp on Sunday at the Township 7 winery. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Crossing one off the list at the annual wine stomp in Langley

Why the Township 7 fundraiser for charity attracted a first-time competitor. And friends.

Don’t call it a “bucket list.”

Margo Brown prefers to think of it as a “wish list,” things she wants to do while she can.

“It’s all the things I want to do before I hit the rocking chair,” the senior shared Sunday afternoon, shortly after she crossed another one off her list by taking part in the annual grape stomp at the Township 7 winery in Langley.

Brown came with her book club as the triple-W “Wine, Women and Words” team, one of several that took part in the messy annual competition and charitable fundraiser.

Teammate Dierdre O’Ruairc said they cam because it was on Brown;s list “and we like her.”

They all showed up inc colourful costumes that included Elton-John style reading glasses and book bags that read “I have no shelf control.”

Other groups included a Star Wars-themed team led by an “Obi-Wine” Kenobi, a tribute to the movie Tombstone, and a Sound of Music troupe with their own Maria, complete with whistle.

Township 7 manager Jason Ocenas once again was the referee, blowing his whistle when stompers had to traded places in the barrel, while teammates brought more grapes.

This year, the event at the winery located in the 21200 block of 16 Avenue was raising funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities of B.C.

For over 30 years, Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon have been providing accommodation for seriously ill children and their families when they must travel to Vancouver for their child’s major treatment.

The charity opened a new 73-bedroom house on the grounds of B.C. Children’s Hospital four years ago which serves 2,500 families each year in spacious suites with private washrooms.

Some of the winery’s other fundraising events include their annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Father’s Day Wine & Swine

If Times Advance Readers were wondering about the other items on Brown’s list, they include turning a somersault on the beach when she turned 60 (done), swimming with dolphins (ditto) and climbing the Port Mann bridge, which she did, legally, with family members.

More wine stomp photos can be viewed online.


French KISS, get it? One of many high-concept teams who competed in the annual grape stomp for charity at the Township 7 winery in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance times)

