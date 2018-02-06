Jayne Nelson, executive director of the Langley Animal Protection Society, is hoping cupcake sales will benefit adoptable cats like this one. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

VIDEO: Cupcake Day means financial treat for dogs and cats

The annual fundraiser will help shelters like Langley’s Patti Dale Animal Shelter.

There’ll be plenty of cake and frosting for humans, but National Cupcake Day is really all about our animal friends.

The annual even will be back on Feb. 26 this year, and Langley’s Patti Dale Animal Shelter is one of the local shelters that is organizing fundraisers.

The event is simple: supporters bake and sell cupcakes, to friends, co-workers, family, or members of the public. The proceeds go towards shelters either through direct donations or via the National Cupcake Day website.

This year, you don’t even have to like cupcakes to support the Langley shelter, said Langley Animal Protection Society executive director Jayne Nelson.

WATCH: What programs benefit from National Cupcake Day?

The IGA in Walnut Grove is selling paper cupcakes this month, with the benefits going to LAPS and their shelter.

“We’re really excited about that,” said Nelson.

Several other local businesses have registered teams to support the shelter and LAPS this year, including Langley Township, Mountain View Veterinary Hospital, and a team of volunteers dubbed the Dream Team.

“They bake dozens and dozens and dozens of cupcakes,” Nelson said.

“We’ll be having a party that day here of course,” Nelson said, but there are a number of other locations expected to host cupcake sales as well.

The money raised from the sales goes to the shelter programs that go above and beyond simply housing and feeding their dogs and cats. Spay and neuter programs and a trap-neuter-release program for cats are among the efforts that are boosted by Cupcake Day.

People can register a team and pick a Lower Mainland shelter at the National Cupcake Day website.

 

Previous story
Appeal for cancer patient drivers gets rapid response in the Langleys

Just Posted

Appeal for cancer patient drivers gets rapid response in the Langleys

Volunteer Cancer Drivers says several offered to provide much-needed long-range transportation

Woman wakes to find man in her Walnut Grove home

Cat burglar dressed in black steals family car, wallets, phones and more

TWU roundup: Spartans men’s volleyball rolling along, hockey streak snapped

TWU teams experienced mixed results over the weekend

Human bones found in Abbotsford wooded area

Remains found by resident Monday afternoon

Langley hockey team auctioning off used Giants jerseys for charity

Bidding begins at 10 a.m. this morning and goes through until March 23 for the G-Men’s worn uniforms.

Langley Rivermen suffer back-to-back lopsided road losses

‘Men struggling in new year

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Rachel Notley says Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

VIDEO: Cupcake Day means financial treat for dogs and cats

The annual fundraiser will help shelters like Langley’s Patti Dale Animal Shelter.

LETTER: Weaver fiddles while B.C.’s economic prospects burn

Skeena MLA warns of damage to B.C. investment from Green threats

VIDEO: Boy, 11, wins contest to sing with Hedley

Alex Di Antonio of Langley performs song at Abbotsford concert

Tank, a 2-year-old boxer, found ‘grossly underweight,’ with internal injuries

BC SPCA says surgery to repair Tank’s injuries will cost about $9,000

B.C. mayor tells ‘urban myth’ of teen dying from fentanyl-laced vape, apologizes

Lions Bay mayor Karl Buhr is apologizing for telling a false story about a teen’s death

Most Read