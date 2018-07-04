Orphaned bear cubs Seymour and River are staying at the Critter Care wildlife rehabilitation facility in Langley until they can be returned to the wild. Photo courtesy Critter Care

VIDEO: Cute bear cubs get wet at Langley Critter Care facility

Orphaned brother and sister to return to the wild next year

A video of two bear cubs splashing in a pool is generating a lot of positive feedback online after the Critter Care wildlife rehabilitation facility in Langley posted a clip of Seymour and River playing.

Thousands have viewed the online footage showing the pair having fun after they were recently moved into the large bear enclosure at the facility.

Critter Care Wildlife Society founder Gail Martin said the five- to six-month-old brother and sister were orphaned in May in North Vancouver.

“The mother was getting in trouble, getting into garbage,” Martin said.

Since they arrived, the cubs have gained weight and have begun to do playful “bear things” like the splashing and wrestling with each other, Martin said.

“They’re doing really well,” Martin said.

Plans call for the siblings to be reintroduced back into the wild after the spring bear hunt next year, following their hibernation, which is expected to last from December to March.

Langley’s Critter Care Wildlife Society will host its 19th annual open house next month

READ MORE: Critter Care annual open house set for July 21 and 22

The society, expects to see between 1,500 and 2,000 people come through the gate during the two-day open house, scheduled for July 21 and 22. The grounds will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under. The price of admission includes the tour (the bear cubs will not be part of the tour).

In past years, the open house has raised close to $30,000 for the society over two days.

The money raised is used to buy medicine and specialized food, as well as vaccine for the raccoons.

READ MORE: Opossums deserve love too, says Critter Care founder

For 30 years, Critter Care Wildlife Society has specialized in the treatment, care and release of sick, injured and orphaned native mammal species in southern B.C. and the Lower Mainland.

The society cares for injured animals that are brought to them by citizens, including newborn animals that can require round-the-clock bottle feeding, going through more than 100 pounds of vegetables, fruits and meats a day.

It is the only facility in BC specializing in the care of mammals and one of only four bear rehabilitation facilities in the province.

READ MORE: Tiny bear cubs Romeo and Juliet saved from tragedy

In addition to rehabilitation the charity carries out community based education programs at primary, secondary, and collegiate levels.

Critter Care interns stay on site and come from around the world to gain experience with wildlife for training to become veterinarians or zoo keepers in their own countries.

Critter Care is closed to the public except during the open houses.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Marijuana cultivation affects neighbourhood’s quality of life
Next story
VIDEO: Cute bear cubs get wet at Langley Critter Care facility

Just Posted

VIDEO: Cute bear cubs get wet at Langley Critter Care facility

Orphaned brother and sister to return to the wild next year

Former Langley City mayor Peter Fassbender considers return to municipal politics

Promises decision by early August

VIDEO: Building a better tiny house in Langley

Builder creates a slightly larger and more luxurious version of new housing type

Aldergrove Legion and ag society get in on Canada Day fun

The Aldergrove Fair parade moves to July 1 and the legion branch has family events.

Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience opens with a splash

Free test swim passes now available

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as lucky seal finds refuge

UPDATED: Burnaby Mountie left with broken arm after hit-and-run

RCMP are searching for a grey SUV

Non-profits, schools get break on B.C. health payroll tax

Exemption for charities $1.5 million, three times for-profit businesses

B.C. man cycling across Canada

Dave Podmoroff raising money and awareness for men’s health and mental health issues.

BCHL sending 58 to NHL development camps

Vernon Vipers represented by quartet

VIDEO: Develop a personal wildfire plan, B.C. fire chief says

72-hour evacuation kit recommended

Police begin to remove protesters hanging off Ironworkers bridge

Greenpeace Canada protesters have been block Kinder Morgan tankers for 34 hours

Armstrong MetalFest bigger than ever for 10-year milestone

Armstrong MetalFest slated for July 13-14 at Hassen Memorial Arena

Measles scare at Vancouver airport

An infected passenger flew from India and China into B.C. on June 23

Most Read