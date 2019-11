Langley, have you captured wildlife footage on dash cam or home surveillance camera?

Do you get visits from wildlife in Langley?

Even built-up areas of a community can still be home to wild animals.

With dash cams, home surveillance and cell phones, people can capture interesting footage. We are looking for Langley residents to show us what wildlife they have recorded. Email footage and information to news@langleyadvancetimes.com or post to one of our social media feeds (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram).