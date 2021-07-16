VIDEO: David Capper to play McBurney Plaza in Langley City this Saturday

Singer-songwriter set to give two-hour concert as part of Pick Up Picnic initiative by

Musician David Capper will be performing this Saturday afternoon, July 17, at Langley City’s McBurney Plaza from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Capper is a Vancouver based singer-songwriter and entertainer who has been performing professionally for over a decade.

Coming from a diverse musical background, he has played in genres as varied as jazz, country, musical theatre and folk.

A family friendly event presented by the Downtown Langley Business Association, the performance is part of the Pick Up Picnic program, where, for a limited time only, participating restaurants in the downtown Langley are offering picnic specials

It runs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. ending Sunday, August 15.

Menus of 14 restaurants can be viewed and ordered through the downtownlangley.com site.

Meals will be provided in a reusable Downtown Langley Business Association bag, along with a DLBA Picnic Package, and for every package distributed, Envision Financial, a division of First West Credit Union, will donate $5 to The Full Cupboard, benefiting Langley Sources Food Bank.

This donation will be matched by the Downtown Langley Business Association.

