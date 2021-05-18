VIDEO: Discarded batteries give grads a boost at Langley’s D.W. Poppy School

Tina Upton, chair of the D.W. Poppy dry grad committee, with some of the batteries collected during a fundraising drive on Saturday, May 17, that generated an estimated $1,200. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A battery recycling campaign has raised $1,642 for the D.W. Poppy Secondary dry grad.

Tina Upton, chair of the 2021 grad committee at the Langley school, said it was the first time the school has collected car, truck, boat and quad batteries for recycling.

Students raised about half the amount by doing door pickups, then they held a drop-off at the school on Saturday, May 17.

Usually, the school holds its annual car show in May to raise funds for various school programs, including the grad, but that has had to be cancelled for two years running because of the pandemic.

Upton said she found out about holding a battery drive while she was searching online for new types of fundraising opportunities.

“It’s a great one,” she said.

The campaign made 25 cents per pound on batteries that usually weigh around 40 lbs. It’s more profitable than other fundraisers.

“We get $3 each selling hanging baskets,” Upton commented.

Upton said the committee also raised funds through selling chocolates, as well as holding bottle drives and Christmas tree chipping, and while there won’t be a dry grad as such this year, the funds raised will be used to provide “some nice swag bags” for the 156 graduates.

A truck for collecting the batteries at the drop-off was provided by the Canadian Energy outlet for Canada Proof Batteries in Aldergrove which operates one of Vancouver’s only certified battery-recycling centres.

Charl Smith, operations manager at the store, said the company likes to support charitable ventures like the dry grad.

“We like to help out,” Smith told the Langley Advance Times, “we’re a community company.”