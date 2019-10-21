A young scarecrow builder was pleased with the results. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Do-it-youseld scarecrows, for charity

Fifth year of fundraiser by Art’s Nursery in Port Kells

As Rebecca van der Zalm watched a crowd of would-be scarecrow builders assemble their custom-made Halloween decorations, she smiled.

“It’s been absolutely wonderful,” said van der zalm, owner of Art’s Nursery in Port Kells, Surrey.

For five years, the garden centre at 8940 192nd St has been celebrating Halloween and raising funds for local charities by offering a chance to make your own scarecrow.

“Last year, the community built over 400 [scarecrows] and this year we’re hoping to reach 500,” van der Zalm elaborated.

This year, for a minimum $12 donation, builders are provided with a wooden frame, straw for stuffing, a burlap head, face making station, helpful tips and all the tools and equipment needed.

READ MORE: Creative scarecrows flying out of Langley nursery

READ MORE: Celebrate the fall, scare away the crows, and help local charities

That would mean about $5,000 to be shared between three charities; Inclusion Society of Langley which supports over 1500 children with special or developmental needs as well as their families, The Versatiles entertainment troupe, a group of volunteers who travel to seniors facilities and palliative care units to perform, and Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (OWL), dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of raptors.

OWL was there, with an actual owl, for the first day of scarecrow making last month.

They will return on Saturday, Oct. 26th, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., displaying two birds of prey.

At 1 p.m. that day, OWL Rehab will be giving a 45 minute presentation about raptors (eagles, falcons, hawks, osprey, owls, and vultures).

This year, van der Zalm is asking people to bring their own scarecrow clothes, if they can.

“We have clothes for people to use, but we are running out,” she warned.

As of Sunday (Oct. 20) there were plenty of shirts, but few pants.

Build-a-crow will continues at Art’s until Halloween.

For more info, visit www.artsnursery.com.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

For most, the event a fanily affair. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Langley hockey community holds fundraiser to help local teen with cancer

Just Posted

Langley hockey community holds fundraiser to help local teen with cancer

The fundraiser is happening today at the Langley Sportsplex

VIDEO: Andrew Pocrnic broke records as Langley Rams wrapped up undefeated season with win against Kamloops

Running backs set touchdown, rushing records at final regular season game Saturday

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down Swift Current

Cole Shepard is off the injury list. This was bad news for the other team.

VIDEO: Spartans rule in Edmonton

Langley-based volleyball teams are off to a good start

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants’ Bowen Byram will take on the Russians

Defenceman will represent WHL on six-game CIBC Canada Russia Series

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Thunberg has turned her protest against climate change into a global movement

A day before the election, poll shows Conservatives slightly ahead in popular vote: Ipsos

Voters can cast their ballot on Oct. 21

Canucks hang on for 3-2 win over Rangers in New York

Vancouver scores three times in first period

More beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

The food safety watchdog has been investigating possible E. coli 0157:H7

B.C. VIEWS: How to get the best deal on your ICBC car insurance

ICBC slowly being dragged into the 21st century

Man killed in Richmond had ‘no record of criminality,’ IHIT says

Stephen Chong, 58, was found dead in his business

Pot legalization has gone ‘well’, but ‘yellow flags’ on vaping: task force chair

Canada legalized cannabis for non-medical use on Oct. 17, 2018,

Most Read