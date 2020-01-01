VIDEO: Documentary, The Blaauw Eco-Forest, details Glen Valley old growth preservation

Ann Blaauw, centre, donated $5 million to Trinity Western University to preserve an old-growth forest. (TWU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Six years ago, Langley resident and retired businesswoman Ann Blaauw gave a gift of $3.5 million and added another $1.5 million this past summer – totaling in a $5 million donation to Trinity Western University (TWU).

The donations were made to preserve an old-growth forest that would otherwise have been sold for development.

It was the largest donation Blaauw has ever given and one of the largest donations TWU has ever received.

This past year, TWU released The Blaauw Eco-Forest documentary to capture the story behind the forest and to honour Blaauw’s decision and the difference her gift has made.

Created by Ned Vankevich, associate professor of media and communications at TWU, the documentary tells the story of Blaauw and her late husband Thomas – a Langley couple who began their married life farming in the 1960s.

Their Glen Valley cranberry farm was located near a forested parcel of land along the Fraser River. Over the years, Thomas developed a special affinity for the forest’s serene, natural beauty.

Jack Froese, Mayor of Langley Township, said that several years ago the township deemed this land to be in excess of their needs and decided to put it up for sale.

READ MORE: Glen Valley forest dedicated Tuesday

“We heard from the community pretty fast that this forest was very important to the people who lived around here and to the greater Township of Langley community,” Froese said.

“We were able to partner with Trinity Western University and Mrs. Ann Blaauw to find a solution where it was purchased with money donated by the Blaauw family to enable Trinity Western University and the township to preserve this forest in perpetuity,” he continued.

Blaauw’s gift was a way for the family to continue her husband’s legacy of community service, to commemorate what this forest had meant to him, and to keep the forest green for generations to come.

“It’s a fantastic story,” Froese added. “We found somebody who could come along and help us, to preserve it as a park and for public use, and also for the education of students at Trinity Western University.”

Home to over 200 species of mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and plants, the Blaauw Eco-Forest continues to sustain wildlife today.

The Blaauw Eco-Forest Documentary premiered in the fall of 2019 on the Trinity Western campus at an event celebrating her gift to the university and regional community.

The Blaauw Eco-Forest Documentary from Trinity Western University on Vimeo.

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

