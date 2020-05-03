VIDEO: Drive-by donation event for Langley Food Bank draws better-than-expected response

Donations were piling up Sunday (May 3rd) at a drive-in donation event for the Langley Food Bank held at 197th Street and 64th Avenue. Donna Dalkie and Garry Voigt of Royal LePage Wolstencroft Realty announced a new goal after an initial target of $2,000 worth of contributions was quickly surpassed. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Response to a drive-in donation drive for the Langley Food Bank has been better than expected, with contributions quickly surpassing the initial target of $2,000.

Organizer Garry Voigt of Royal LePage Wolstencroft Realty said there was a “steady stream” of people driving into the company parking lot at 197th Street and 64th Avenue over the first of two weekend events held on Saturday, May 2nd and Sunday, May 3rd.

As cars pulled up, they were able to unload and depart while maintaining the recommended social distancing of six feet from the volunteers collecting the contributions.

Voigt organized the event in response to an influx of new families who rely on the food bank during the current CIVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Langley Food Bank executive director Jim Calamunce reported his 203rd Street facility has registered more than 50 new families since the beginning of March.

Voigt described them as people and families who are not typically in need.

“It could be your neighbour, friend, family member co-worker or even grandparent,” Voigt commented.

A new goal of $4,000 has been set.

There will be two more drive-in donation events next weekend, from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 9th and Sunday, May 10th at the same location.

Suggested contributions include canned meats and fish, canned fruits and vegetables, sandwich spreads like jam and peanut butter, canned stews, rice and pasta, personal care products, baby food and formula, as well as cereal and diapers (especially larger sizes).

Organizers are also offering to pick up donations from the Langley or Cloverdale area.

Arrangements for a safe distance pickup can be made by emailing admin@garryvoigt.com or calling or text 604-551-9924.

Cash donations can be made online through the candahelps.org website under the link, “Help the Langley Food Bank,” which will provide a charitable tax receipt.

One person who noticed the balloons and the signs on the weekend didn’t have any food to give, but after driving in and talking to the organizers, went home and transferred $500 using the online link.

“May you all keep well,” the anonymous donor messaged Voigt.

“Thanks for helping those in Langley who are less fortunate, especially in these times.”



