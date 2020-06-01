VIDEO: Drive-by Langley City tribute to Elvis raises funds for Langley Lodge and the Food Bank

Another is tentatively planned for next month

Johnny Elvis performed in a Langley City front yard Sunday afternoon to help raise funds for Langley Lodge and the Langley food Bank (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Johnny Elvis was singing a modified version of Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline, adjusted for the times.

Instead of “hands, touching hands, reaching out,” he sang “no hands, no reaching out,” as he pretended to get close to audience members, only to draw back before crossing the six-foot social separation line.

He was one of two Elvis tribute acts, along with D.W. Elvis, who donated their talent to perform Sunday afternoon in what was billed as a “drive-by” concert, held in a front yard on 56 Avenue near 196 Street on Sunday to raise funds for Langley Lodge and the Langley food Bank.

A hand-carried sidewalk sign encouraged motorists to honk and do drive-by donations while the performers sang to an audience seated in chairs on the front lawn, spaced the required six feet.

It urged residents to “bring our smiles and laughter,” adding “COVID U SUCK!.”

Co-organizer Christita Harvey, who lives in the house where the front yard concert was held, said it was put together in a matter of days, with a goal of showing “love and support” for the Lodge, which has suffered multiple COVID-19 related deaths, and the Langley Food Bank which has seen a surge in demand.

Harvey said she happens to be friends with Johnny Elvis, who reached out to his fellow Elvis tribute performer, D.W., and that, combined with a hot dog sale, was enough to raise $261.00 that will be split evenly between the two recipients.

“We’re going to try again next month,” Harvey advised, but a definite date hasn’t been set yet.

“We need to come together and do something fun,” Harvey told the Langley Advance Times.

“We don’t want COVID to win.”



W.D. Elvis performed in a Langley City front yard Sunday afternoon to help raise funds for Langley Lodge and the Langley food Bank (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)