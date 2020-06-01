Johnny Elvis performed in a Langley City front yard Sunday afternoon to help raise funds for Langley Lodge and the Langley food Bank (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Drive-by Langley City tribute to Elvis raises funds for Langley Lodge and the Food Bank

Another is tentatively planned for next month

Johnny Elvis was singing a modified version of Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline, adjusted for the times.

Instead of “hands, touching hands, reaching out,” he sang “no hands, no reaching out,” as he pretended to get close to audience members, only to draw back before crossing the six-foot social separation line.

He was one of two Elvis tribute acts, along with D.W. Elvis, who donated their talent to perform Sunday afternoon in what was billed as a “drive-by” concert, held in a front yard on 56 Avenue near 196 Street on Sunday to raise funds for Langley Lodge and the Langley food Bank.

A hand-carried sidewalk sign encouraged motorists to honk and do drive-by donations while the performers sang to an audience seated in chairs on the front lawn, spaced the required six feet.

It urged residents to “bring our smiles and laughter,” adding “COVID U SUCK!.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: ‘There’ll be peace in the Fraser Valley’

Co-organizer Christita Harvey, who lives in the house where the front yard concert was held, said it was put together in a matter of days, with a goal of showing “love and support” for the Lodge, which has suffered multiple COVID-19 related deaths, and the Langley Food Bank which has seen a surge in demand.

READ ALSO: Both SOURCES and the Langley Food Bank to remain open amid COVID-19 closures

Harvey said she happens to be friends with Johnny Elvis, who reached out to his fellow Elvis tribute performer, D.W., and that, combined with a hot dog sale, was enough to raise $261.00 that will be split evenly between the two recipients.

“We’re going to try again next month,” Harvey advised, but a definite date hasn’t been set yet.

“We need to come together and do something fun,” Harvey told the Langley Advance Times.

“We don’t want COVID to win.”


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangley City

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

W.D. Elvis performed in a Langley City front yard Sunday afternoon to help raise funds for Langley Lodge and the Langley food Bank (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A drive-by concert in a Langley City front yard Sunday afternoon aimed to help raise funds for Langley Lodge and the Langley food Bank (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Langley senior fashions tiny toques to spotlight shaken baby syndrome

Just Posted

Public gets chance to name Langley bear cub

The fundraising contest at Critter Care runs to June 22

VIDEO: Drive-by Langley City tribute to Elvis raises funds for Langley Lodge and the Food Bank

Another is tentatively planned for next month

July entries placed ‘on pause’ at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley

Still waiting for approval to reopen

Langley 10-year-old’s call for baseball to resume gets positive response from Baseball B.C.

Amateur ball authority takes to social media to say it is working on a return to the playing fields

Teen cashier pays grocery bill for Aldergrove woman who comes back a week later to shower her in gifts

Otter Co-op’s Brooklyn Roberts asked to pay Tamara Smith’s $44 grocery bill after debit card declined

Bird strike highlighted as potential cause of fatal Snowbirds crash in B.C.: report

Crash killed one service member and injured the pilot

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

COVID-19: B.C. landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

Investigators probe death of CN employee at Surrey rail yard

Transportation Safety Board is investigating an ‘occurrence that took place during switching operations’

Abbotsford International Airshow opening 50-year-old time capsule

Bronze time capsule was put together to commemorate AIA as Canada’s National Airshow

Trans Mountain starts B.C. leg of pipeline twinning project

Mostly finished in Alberta, Burnaby terminal expanding

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

Andrew Wilkinson says he’s heard no concerns from public

Feds to fast-track $2.2B in funding for municipalities struggling amid pandemic

Funding would usually be doled out in two payments

Love flourishes at Peace Arch Park, but COVID-19 concerns loom

South Surrey park becomes only place for international couples to meet

Most Read