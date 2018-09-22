VIDEO: Driving from Langley to Whistler to help firefighters

A Porsche GT3 valued at $259,990 is guided into position as lead car at the Langley City start line for the second annual Porsche rally and charitable fundraiser for owners of the iconic sports car. Christian Chia, CEO of OpenRoad Auto Group lead the rally in the GT3. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

A pack of 70 drivers left the Langley Porsche Centre Saturday morning, bound for Whistler and some fast driving in a good cause.

The lead driver in the second annual Porsche Rally was Christian Chia, the CEO of OpenRoad Auto Group, the operators of the Langley centre, who was driving a rare Porsche GT3 valued at $259,990 and decalled with a custom wrap designed especially for the rally.

Portions of the proceeds from the event go to the Pemberton volunteer fire department

“It’s the volunteers that make a difference,” said Drew Kenney, new vehicle sales manager at Porsche Centre Langley, one of the event organizers.

“We want to make sure they’re recognized.”

The turnout was up this year from the 2017 rally, when there were 55 confirmed participants.

“It’s only getting bigger,” said Kenney.

There will definitely be (a) year three, year four, year five and on and on.”

Drivers headed up the sea-to-sky highway to Pemberton air strip, where plans called for some faster driving at the local airport, which had rented organizers a runway for the occasion.

“We’re going to do some controlled drag racing,” Kenney said.

READ MORE: Coverage of the first rally in 2017

Following that, the drivers were to head to Whistler, for a group dinner at the Four Seasons Resort Whistler.

The charity fundraiser for the Pemberton Firefighters Association was put together by Luxury Alliance Group, the same organization that puts on the Diamond Rally and Luxury and Super Car Weekend events.

Invited Porsche models included 911 GTS, 911 Carrera 4S, 911 Carrera S, 911 Carrera, 911 R, 911 Turbo S, 911 Turbo, 918, Porsche Carrera GT, GT2, GT2 RS, GT3 RS, GT3, GT4, Boxster Spyder, Carrera 4, Singer, RWB and RUF.

OpenRoad Auto Group is B.C.’s largest automotive dealership group with over 1,200 staff representing 19 automotive brands at 23 dealerships.



