VIDEO: Easter party at Otter Co-op

Otter Co-op hosted a variety of family activities and entertainment outdoors on a perfect, sunny Good Friday, featuring a petting zoo, food, games and performances by Aldergrove’s Springman family band.
Otter Co-op hosted family activities and entertainment outdoors on a perfect, sunny Good Friday
Otter Co-op hosted a variety of family activities and entertainment outdoors on a perfect, sunny Good Friday, featuring a petting zoo, food, games and performances by Aldergrove’s Springman family band.
Aldergrove daycare providers waiting to hear whether their applications will be accepted
Proceeds from shredding event go to Ron Dunkley Memorial Society
Canadian Fedeartion of University Women offering funds for post secondary education
Vancouver delivers ‘C’ performance as Victoria evens series at two games apiece
Delta Police release statement asking for public assistance
Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime
Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen
Otter Co-op hosted family activities and entertainment outdoors on a perfect, sunny Good Friday
Good says he’s exercising right ‘to be a moron and leave if you so desire’
The Facebook photo of Serah Small breastfeeding her eight-week-old in an arena change room had drawn more than 1,000 likes and 500 shares by Thursday morning.
The two had a 30-minute formal meeting followed by 45 minutes of casual discussions while watching a football match
Scott Foster is an accountant during the day and a rec league goaltender at night, but he played in an NHL game Thursday night
BC Ferries has added additional sailings to major routes
University of Fraser Valley researchers looked at 10 years of data tracking firefighter injuries
Otter Co-op hosted family activities and entertainment outdoors on a perfect, sunny Good Friday