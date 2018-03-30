VIDEO: Easter party at Otter Co-op

Otter Co-op hosted family activities and entertainment outdoors on a perfect, sunny Good Friday

Otter Co-op hosted a variety of family activities and entertainment outdoors on a perfect, sunny Good Friday, featuring a petting zoo, food, games and performances by Aldergrove’s Springman family band.

 

UPDATED: Feline reunion a decade in the making

Questions, concerns voiced over new daycare subsidies

Aldergrove daycare providers waiting to hear whether their applications will be accepted

Spring Fling Shred event in Fort Langley April 7

Proceeds from shredding event go to Ron Dunkley Memorial Society

$3,000 bursary being offered to women

Canadian Fedeartion of University Women offering funds for post secondary education

VIDEO: Giants fall flat against Royals

Vancouver delivers ‘C’ performance as Victoria evens series at two games apiece

Elderly man missing on ferry travelling from Victoria to Vancouver

Delta Police release statement asking for public assistance

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

B.C. Green Party says data safe after contract with AggregateIQ

Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen

Matthew Good to play shows in Kelowna and Abbotsford after leaving hospital

Good says he’s exercising right ‘to be a moron and leave if you so desire’

Breastfeeding photo challenges stigmas, highlights hurdles

The Facebook photo of Serah Small breastfeeding her eight-week-old in an arena change room had drawn more than 1,000 likes and 500 shares by Thursday morning.

IOC president meets North Korean leader Kim

The two had a 30-minute formal meeting followed by 45 minutes of casual discussions while watching a football match

Emergency goalie called into NHL action

Scott Foster is an accountant during the day and a rec league goaltender at night, but he played in an NHL game Thursday night

Ferry and border delays during Easter long weekend

BC Ferries has added additional sailings to major routes

Cancer leading cause of death for firefighters, B.C. study finds

University of Fraser Valley researchers looked at 10 years of data tracking firefighter injuries

