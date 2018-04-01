VIDEO: Egg scramble at historic Fort Langley

Some bunny did pretty good at the Easter egg scramble. Jules Alsford, 4, dressed appropriately for the chocolate egg hunt at historic Fort Langley on Sunday. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Some brought baskets, while others simply stuffed the chocolate eggs in their pockets.

At least one of the kids , four-year-old Newton resident Jules Alsford, dressed for the occasion with bunny ears.

There were dozen of small children waiting for the bell at historic Fort Langley on Sunday afternoon, scene of an “egg scramble” that saw staff at the heritage site lay down a tarp with a giant map of B.C., then sprinkle it with chocolate Easter eggs.

Then, after a tongue-in-cheek reminder to all the parents that this was a kids-only event, a bell rang and the kids swarmed onto the tarp.

There were were a few minutes of intense scrambling, long enough for every child to get their share of Easter eggs, before the bell rang a second time.

The fort also offered an all-ages scavenger hunt available all day as part of the holiday activities.



