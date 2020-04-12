Katie and Jonathan Rempel of Rempel Mercantile started a trend when they decorated their Fort Langley store with encouraging messages (Facebook image)

VIDEO: Encouraging words and pictures adorn Fort Langley businesses

‘It’s good to know you’re not alone’

Some Fort Langley businesses have decorated their storefront windows with words of encouragement during the COVID-19 outbreak.

It started when Rempel Mercantile owners Jonathan and Katie Rempel noticed the painted hearts in windows along the route they take to travel from their home in Willoughby to their currently shuttered business in Fort Langley at 9183 Glover Road (the store may be closed to the public but it is still shipping items worldwide).

“We see so many of our neighbours putting hearts in their windows and encouraging messages,” Katie told the Langley Advance Times.

READ ALSO: Message of support adorns Brookswood fence

They commissioned their own heart-felt paintings to say thank you to the front-line first responders battling the virus outbreak and to let people know that they are not alone.

“To remind us that we’re all in this together,” Katie commented.

“It’s good to know you’re not alone.”

They commissioned several paintings by Graphic Garden Design Studio, a local business that, among other things, applies the painted snowflakes that adorn Fort Langley store windows over the Christmas season

“It’s not just about sending out a positive message to our frontline workers, it is also about local businesses coming together to support each other in this difficult time,” Jonathan said.

After their store paintings went up on Thursday, April 9th, neighbouring businesses noticed and asked the Rempels for the name of the painter.

At least three other stores in downtown Fort Langley have now got their own window messages up.

In Langley City, the Downtown Langley Business Association has been sponsoring a similar initiative.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Painting hearts to raise spirits in Langley City

Judy Pohl, of Judy’s Custom Art Services, has been applying hearts to Langley City storefronts as part of the “Community Strong” initiative launched by the Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA) to lift the spirits of local businesses.

It has also been a boost for Pohl, who said it has helped her shake off a “funk’ created by the depressing COVID-19 news.

“Selfishly, its amazing,” Pohl enthused.

Along with the hearts, businesses can have an encouraging message applied, Pohl explained.

Many are opting to thank first-responders while others are choosing words of encouragement for the whole community.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
BusinessCommunityCoronavirusFort LangleyLangley

