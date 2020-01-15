VIDEO: Endeavouring to get the newspaper delivered, despite the snow

Advance Times/Star carriers are doing their best to deliver the news to you

Several inches of snow did little to stop delivery of today’s edition of the Langley Advance Times to many areas of our community.

It didn’t stop 10-year-old Ryan Scott, and in fact his entire family (mom, Tracy; dad, James, and seven-year-old little sister, Emily) from venturing out in their Langley City neighbourhood Wednesday morning to deliver papers.

Ryan, who’s been delivering the paper for more than two years, often gets the support of his family in making his rounds. They make it a family affair, said Tracy.

For the dedication of young Ryan, as well as the entire circulation team – which is about 310-people strong – publisher Lisa Farquharson is grateful. Some of the younger carriers tend to range in age between 11 and 18 years old, but there are those who deliver the papers who are up in the 70-plus age range.

“The Langley Advance Times and Aldergrove Star employ a wonderful carrier force, who do their very best to deliver the newspaper to the doorsteps of our communities,” Farquharson said.

“We thank each and every one of them, and in some cases their families, for their hard work in ensuring delivery twice a week.”

Electronic editions (e-Editions) of the newspaper are always available online on the day of publication.

For instance, here’s the link to today’s Langley Advance Times.

In the meantime, if anyone is interested in delivering the paper, they can call the circulation department at 778-726-1457.

