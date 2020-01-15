VIDEO: Endeavouring to get the newspaper delivered, despite the snow

Advance Times/Star carriers are doing their best to deliver the news to you

Several inches of snow did little to stop delivery of today’s edition of the Langley Advance Times to many areas of our community.

It didn’t stop 10-year-old Ryan Scott, and in fact his entire family (mom, Tracy; dad, James, and seven-year-old little sister, Emily) from venturing out in their Langley City neighbourhood Wednesday morning to deliver papers.

Ryan, who’s been delivering the paper for more than two years, often gets the support of his family in making his rounds. They make it a family affair, said Tracy.

For the dedication of young Ryan, as well as the entire circulation team – which is about 310-people strong – publisher Lisa Farquharson is grateful. Some of the younger carriers tend to range in age between 11 and 18 years old, but there are those who deliver the papers who are up in the 70-plus age range.

“The Langley Advance Times and Aldergrove Star employ a wonderful carrier force, who do their very best to deliver the newspaper to the doorsteps of our communities,” Farquharson said.

“We thank each and every one of them, and in some cases their families, for their hard work in ensuring delivery twice a week.”

Electronic editions (e-Editions) of the newspaper are always available online on the day of publication.

For instance, here’s the link to today’s Langley Advance Times.

In the meantime, if anyone is interested in delivering the paper, they can call the circulation department at 778-726-1457.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley principals use cover tunes to deliver snow day messages

Just Posted

No charges for Langley officer in incident that flung motorcyclist 23 metres

Police were trying to cut off two motorcyclists who had fled an earlier traffic stop

LETTER: Aldergrove officer ‘proud’ of the community and its generosity

Cpl. Kurt Neuman ‘couldn’t have picked a better place to call home’

WEATHER: More wind and snowfall coming overnight Wednesday

Environment Canada has issued new alerts about inclement weather that’s on the way

Willowbrook trail has become haven for drug dealers, resident say

A resident says he witnessed a beating with a baseball bat

VIDEO: Langley principals use cover tunes to deliver snow day messages

People enjoying educator’s outdoor acoustic performance

VIDEO: Who said Vancouver can’t handle a little snow?

Strap on some skis and glide your way through the streets

B.C. judge rules in favour of vaccination for two children

Court hears mother and father’s views on vaccines and dental X-rays.

Canadian polar bears’ ‘ingenious’ survival seen in BBC Earth series

Film crews also go to Tofino to watch black bears snap up crabs under massive boulders

Three turned away at B.C. pipeline checkpoint over miscommunication: RCMP

Mounties were installing new access procedures after checkpoint was set up for Coastal GasLink site

UPDATE: New snowstorm on the way for Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada warned that roof shingles and windows could be damaged by the strong winds

Videos show killer in the hours before Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein shown stealing alcohol and knife before killing Letisha Reimer

‘Marigold’ the pot-bellied pig surrendered in Fraser Valley cruelty investigation

SPCA looking for help to care for three-year-old pig who suffered with overgrown hooves

Most BC Ferries sailings cancelled beginning Wednesday afternoon

Adverse weather causes BC Ferries to cancel sailings

B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

Most Read