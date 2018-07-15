Pam Erikson with one of her favourite flowers. Erikson’s Daylily Gardens and Perennials hosted their 17th annual open house event on Saturday and Sunday, July 14 and 15. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Erikson's Daylily Gardens and Perennials holds annual open house

Pam and Tom Erikson have 17th annual charitable fundraiser at their private Langley garden

Erikson’s Daylily Gardens and Perennials hosted their 17th annual open house event and charitable fundraiser on the weekend, allowing members of the public to walk through the lush gardens in the front and back yard if their one-acre property in Langley Township.

Thousands of people were expected to take advantage of the good weather to visit the gardens at 24642 51 Ave. during the only two days of the year that people may arrive at the private home without an invitation.

Pam and Tom Erikson started their garden in 1987 on a site with less-than-ideal growing conditions.

“We live on a gravel pit, basically,” Pam Erikson said.

“We’ve been on this property for over 30 years.”

The garden now features more than 3,000 varieties of daylilies and more than 600 varieties of hosta, and has been certified by both the American Hemerocallis Society and the Canadian Hemerocallis Society as a national display garden.

“It’s a lot of time and effort but a lot of love goes in to it as well,” Pam Erikson said.

“You only do this if you love it.”

A no-touch request was posted near the entrance to remind visitors that that they were touring a private hybridizing garden that focuses on cross pollinating and creating new varieties.

” … it is imperative that no blooms be touched, deadheaded or sniffed in the garden” Erikson advised in her online blog.

“I know it’s hard for gardeners not to do that, but it really does destroy a years worth of work if someone moves a stem to take a picture and a crossed bloom falls off.”

Visitors could stroll the gardens to the accompaniment of a harpist, visit with members of the Aldergrove Daylily Club as well as the VanDusen Master Gardeners and other local exhibitors.

Admission was by donation, with proceeds to B.C. Children’s Hospital.

VIDEO: Eriksons Daylilys open house in Langley


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Some of the gorgeous flowers on veiw during Erikson’s Daylily Gardens and Perennials open house event. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Erikson’s Daylily Gardens and Perennials hosted their 17th annual open house. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

