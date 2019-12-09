VIDEO: European car enthusiasts donate $2000 and truckloads of toys to Langley Christmas Bureau

European cars filled with toys cruised from Coquitlam to Langley on Sunday in support of the local Christmas Bureau.

The 12th annual Christmas Toy Drive, hosted by Dubberz – a European car enthusiast club – saw a major increase in support when compared to last year.

Roughly seven vehicles paraded to the bureau with donations in December of 2018, but this year, 50 BMV’s and Mercedes Benz’s rolled into the parking lot with gifts and multiple club members inside.

Boxes of toys were piled in the back of a pick-up truck before participants formed an assembly line and brought all of the gifts under the bureau’s tree.

Arka Movsessian, the Dubberz member who has facilitate the cruise for the past 12 years, said it’s always been a cherished tradition done to help others.

“We hold three main events every year like a cruise to Whistler and the group holds raffles at car events throughout the year to fundraise for it,” he said. “Everyone here is passionate about cars, but also about giving back to the community.”

This year, Dubberz teamed up with Vancouver Audi, White Rock VW, and a few local dealerships including Mercedes Benz Langley and BMV Langley to up their donation; $2000 and hundreds of toys from club members.

The group started their cruise at a Starbucks in Coquitlam at 10 a.m. and arrived at the Langley Christmas Bureau around noon.

The bureau collects donations for eligible families who are able to choose one large gift, one small gift and a few stocking stuffers for each of their children.

More than 1,760 children receive a gift from the bureau each year.

