VIDEO: Families flock to fire prevention event in Langley City

City firefighters focus on educating the public at their annual open house

The City fire department open house on Thursday evening included volunteers with the Langley Emergency Program, such as Al Peterson who told people about the importance of having emergency kits at the ready, including a kit for each child in the home. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Lots of kids at the Langley City Fire Rescue open house last Thursday loved running around in child-sized firefighter gear, but it will be several years before any of them are old enough to become firefighters.

Behind the evening of fun for the kids was the serious messages of Fire Prevention Week.

While the kids were fascinated by the big fire trucks and Sparky the fire mascot, adults could learn a lot.

[Story continues below video]

Firefighters spoke about smoke detectors, their expiration dates, how to safely snuff out grease fires before they destroy kitchens, how to get out of a burning house by having escape routes preplanned, how to use fire extinguishers and more.

Langley Emergency Program volunteers were on hand to provide details about the program’s work, how to plan for different types of emergencies, and what sorts of emergency kits should be in the home.

Langley City firefighters such as Matt McFarlane met with the public at the annual open house. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Lots of children enjoyed trying on child-sized firefighter clothing at the Langley City Fire Rescue open house on Thursday, Oct. 10. The event was one of several hosted by the City department during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 6 to 10. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Kids attending the fire hall open house, such as Gisella, got to try on pint-sized fire gear. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Firefighter Mitchell Plevy explained how to properly use and test smoke dectors which come with an expiration date visible on the back side. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Anjali Nagy, four, got to try on firefighter gear at the Langley City Fire Rescue open house on Oct. 10. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Anna Bilgin and Deniz go to meet Sparky the fire prevention mascot at the City’s open house. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)