The City fire department open house on Thursday evening included volunteers with the Langley Emergency Program, such as Al Peterson who told people about the importance of having emergency kits at the ready, including a kit for each child in the home. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Families flock to fire prevention event in Langley City

City firefighters focus on educating the public at their annual open house

Lots of kids at the Langley City Fire Rescue open house last Thursday loved running around in child-sized firefighter gear, but it will be several years before any of them are old enough to become firefighters.

Behind the evening of fun for the kids was the serious messages of Fire Prevention Week.

While the kids were fascinated by the big fire trucks and Sparky the fire mascot, adults could learn a lot.

[Story continues below video]

Firefighters spoke about smoke detectors, their expiration dates, how to safely snuff out grease fires before they destroy kitchens, how to get out of a burning house by having escape routes preplanned, how to use fire extinguishers and more.

Langley Emergency Program volunteers were on hand to provide details about the program’s work, how to plan for different types of emergencies, and what sorts of emergency kits should be in the home.

 

Langley City firefighters such as Matt McFarlane met with the public at the annual open house. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Lots of children enjoyed trying on child-sized firefighter clothing at the Langley City Fire Rescue open house on Thursday, Oct. 10. The event was one of several hosted by the City department during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 6 to 10. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Kids attending the fire hall open house, such as Gisella, got to try on pint-sized fire gear. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Firefighter Mitchell Plevy explained how to properly use and test smoke dectors which come with an expiration date visible on the back side. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Anjali Nagy, four, got to try on firefighter gear at the Langley City Fire Rescue open house on Oct. 10. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Anna Bilgin and Deniz go to meet Sparky the fire prevention mascot at the City’s open house. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Austin Giacometti, 23 months, was attracted to all the chrome on the big fire trucks at the Langley City Fire Rescue open house. (Heather Colpitts

Previous story
Langley pioneers remember heritage buildings

Just Posted

$100,000 reward for B.C. gangster extended to United States

Police belive fugitive Conor D’Monte may be in the Los Angeles area

LETTER: Langley letter writers asks when can society stop saying sorry

A local man questions why City council feels the need to follow higher levels of government

Langley Rams running back Pocrnic named player of the week

Player has tied a league record for for most rushing touchdowns and is poised to break more

Langley show jumpers help secure top five finish in Morocco

Canadian team includes one rider and the team’s chef d’equipe, who both hail from Langley

Langley volleyball player helps secure bronze in Puerto Rico

Women medal at NORCECA, while men’s team is playing the worlds in Hiroshima, Japan

VIDEO: #MeToo leader launches new hashtag to mobilize voters

Tarana Burke hopes to prompt moderators to ask about sexual violence at next debate

B.C. massage therapist reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

Registered massage therapist admits professional misconduct

B.C. boosts legal aid funding in new payment contract

‘Duty counsel’ service restored in some communities, David Eby says

Rugby Canada helps recovery efforts in Japan after typhoon cancels final match

Canadian players wanted to “give back in whatever small way they could”

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

Emily Carr University closed Sunday after fire causes some damage

The school is working with Vancouver police to assist their investigation into the fire

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Alberta to join B.C.’s class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors

B.C. government claims opioids were falsely marketed as less addictive than other pain meds

Court bans striking workers at Vancouver hotel from using sirens

Rosewood Hotel Georgia granted court order against unionized workers

Most Read