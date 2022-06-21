VIDEO: Father’s Day event at Canadian Museum of Flight in Langley attracts double the average turnout

About 140 people, double the usual Sunday numbers, visited the Canadian Museum of Flight at the Langley Airport Father’s Day event on Sunday, June 19, when dads get in free. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A young visitor tries giving a propeller a spin at the Canadian Museum of Flight at the Langley Airport Father’s Day event on Sunday, June 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Canadian Museum of Flight president Bruce Friesen estimated about 140 people, double the usual Sunday numbers, visited the museum at the Langley Airport on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19, when dads got in free. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Living near the Langley airport, young Dhairya Agrawal has developed a powerful interest in aviation.

Mom Shubhangi says when her 19-month-old son hears an airplane passing overhead, he gets excited, which is only a problem when it’s nap time.

“He loves planes,” Shubangi said.

Dhairya Agrawal was delighted with the new kid sized plane at the Canadian Museum of Flight on Father’s Day. Mom Shubhangi said her 19-month-old son is a huge fan of airplanes. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

On Sunday, June 19, Dhairya was in his element as the Canadian Museum of Flight at the Langley airport hosted its annual Father’s Day event, where dads get in free.

The beaming boy posed for a picture in one of the museum’s newest additions, a small green kid-sizes plane in the outdoor display area.

ALSO: Canadian Museum of Flight volunteer was there from the beginning

Canadian Museum of Flight president Bruce Friesen said there were 140 visitors during the five-hour event, “about double our typical Sunday.”

Elements of another in-progress museum attraction were on display as well.

“Canadian women in aviation” will feature photos and biographies of dozens of women, ranging from Roberta Bondar to Langley airport manager Carol Madill.

“People can come and enjoy stories of the women, past and present, who contributed to aviation in B.C. and Canada,” said Friesen.

READ ALSO: Langley flight museum pays tribute to Queen’s platinum jubilee

Canadian Museum of Flight is located at the airport in Hangar #3, at 5333 216th St.

It houses over 25 aircraft ranging from a WWII Handley Page Hampden to a T-33 Silver Star.

Flight-worthy aircraft include a Fleet Finch, Tiger Moth, SE5A replica, Waco AQC Cabin, Fleet Canuck and Harvard II.

Adult admission is $10 (seniors and youth pay $7), $25 for families.

Call 604-532-0035 to arrange a pre-booked time slot.

aviationLangley