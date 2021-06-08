Dale Cull has partnered with Langley’s Maritime Seafoods to bake and sell Father’s Day pies to benefit cancer research. One of the most popular is her cherry pie, boxed and wrapped with a yellow ribbon. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Dale Cull has partnered with Langley’s Maritime Seafoods to bake and sell Father’s Day pies to benefit cancer research. One of the most popular is her cherry pie, boxed and wrapped with a yellow ribbon. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Father’s Day pies help fundraiser for cancer research

You-bake pie drive raises money in place of this year’s Ride2Survive

Besides covering the cost of ingredients and packaging, Dale Cull is donating every penny possible from her upcoming baking blitz to cancer research.

Her hopes to raise hundreds if not thousands of dollars with her tasty little undertaking.

The Surrey woman is partnering with Langley’s Maritime Seafoods to prepare and sell you-bake homemade pies for Father’s Day, and every spare cent, she insisted, will be going to her charity of choice – Ride2Survive.

Her goal is to bake hundreds of pies for the cause.

Cull, a 52-year-old event planner turned baker, lost her job “like everybody else” due to COVID.

But with encouragement of close friends and her fellow book club members, she turned to her passion for baking into a business – Dale’s Roadside Bakery.

Originally from Newfoundland, she insisted baking is in her blood. When the pandemic arrived, she felt there could be no better time to make the leap and open the bakery.

While she initially started baking out of her home early last spring, she has since moved into a commercial kitchen in Cloverdale and expects she’ll spend the next several weeks “baking up a storm.”

It’s her way, she said, of giving back.

Her beau, Mitch, always rides in the one-day Ride2Survive fundraiser that runs from Kelowna to Delta. Cull has volunteered on the sidelines for several years.

But with no ride happening this year, the pair sought to do something else for the cause.

Typically, the Ride2Survive, which dubs itself a fundraising club with a “cycling problem,” is one of the largest single fundraisers of the year for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Even though the ride can’t go ahead, the need is still there, she said.

“It’s basically giving the gift of hope to cancer survivors,” Cull said. “Why not, this Father’s Day, when you’re sitting down to dinner, know you’re supporting a friend, a sister, a brother, a mom, a dad, a nana, a poppa.”

RELATED: Ride2Survive coming back to Delta for 13th year

Due to COVID, “there’s a lot of excess money out there,” she said, especially for all those who would normally spend thousands vacationing. Cull asks people to think of all the charities out there that are still in need – despite the pandemic – and encourages them to donate just a bit of that travel money to a cause dear to their hearts.

She hopes just a small chunk of that money can be redirected to what she said is an incredibly worthy cause – namely cancer research through Ride2Survive.

Pies pre-ordered before the cutoff at midnight on Thursday, June 10, can be picked up at Maritime Seafoods, 2381 208th St. in South Langley on Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or on Sunday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The eight-inch pies sell for $40 each, with almost three quarters of the money going to Ride 2 Survive. Pies are available in blueberry, cherry, and apple, and a gluten-free option is available upon request. The pies are flash frozen, and can also be stashed away in the freezer for another occasion, as well.

“They’re handmade, made by my hands,” and made with lots of love, Cull said.

PAST COVERAGE: Ride 2 Survive Langley tree chipping event sets a record

Orders can be made at Maritime Seafoods or by calling 778-288-6768 or emailing roadsidebakery2020@gmail.com.

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CancerCyclingfundraiserLangley

 

Dale Cull has partnered with Langley’s Maritime Seafoods to bake and sell Father’s Day pies to benefit cancer research. She’s baking apple, cherry, and blueberry (above). (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Dale Cull has partnered with Langley’s Maritime Seafoods to bake and sell Father’s Day pies to benefit cancer research. She’s baking apple, cherry, and blueberry (above). (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Zoom hinders and helps 2277 Seaforth Highlanders’ pandemic year

Just Posted

Dale Cull has partnered with Langley’s Maritime Seafoods to bake and sell Father’s Day pies to benefit cancer research. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Father’s Day pies help fundraiser for cancer research

You-bake pie drive raises money in place of this year’s Ride2Survive

2277 Seaforth Highlanders turned to Zoom for most of their events during the past year. (Special to The Star)
Zoom hinders and helps 2277 Seaforth Highlanders’ pandemic year

Langley’s Royal Canadian Army Cadets held annual ceremonial review at the beginning of June

Claude Gobin, who lives at Chartwell Langley Gardens, enjoyed meeting Langley RCMP Const. Lisa Yeo, who is the local mental health liaison. She stopped by the Walnut Grove facility with a note of appreciation for Seniors Week. (Chartwell/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley RCMP mark Seniors Week with visit and note

Local police thanked seniors for all they’ve contributed to the community

Langley Township has free swimming for seniors at its pools during Seniors Week 2021. (Google Maps screen capture)
Langley Township marks Seniors Week

Free swimming sessions for local seniors are offered at Township facilities

A video posted to Lisa’s School of Dance Facebook page teaches the steps for one final big dance number before the Langley school of dance closes (Facebook image)
VIDEO: A Langley dance studio will choreograph its exit

Before they close, Lisa’s Dance Studios plans one final production, a flash mob

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Former UBC Thunderbird’s football team running back Ben Cummings. (UBC Thunderbirds)
3 former members of UBC Thunderbirds football team charged with sexual assault

Treymont Levy, 26, Trivel Pinto, 25, and Ben Cummings, 24, have each been charged with one count of sexual assault

Montreal Canadiens’ Tyler Toffoli celebrates his game-winning goal with teammate Carey Price following overtime NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Kings of the North: Habs sweep aside Jets with 3-2 OT triumph

Montreal will meet winner of Vegas-Colorado series in NHL semifinals

A motion coming this week asks councillors to consider renaming Trutch Street to Truth Street. Trutch Street is named after Joseph Trutch, now recognized for his racist policies towards Indigenous people. (Google Maps)
Victoria council to consider switching Trutch Street to Truth Street

Name change recommended due to Joseph Trutch’s racist policies affecting Indigenous people

Two men were stabbed in Chilliwack on June 6, 2021 in two separate incidents. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Two stabbings in downtown Chilliwack, one involving elderly man with dementia

RCMP urge local residents to be vigilant as they search for unknown assailant

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A man holds a picture of Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘Potentially lethal force’ means no charges in B.C. woman’s fatal shooting by police

Decision released in last year’s New Brunswick death of Vancouver Island’s Chantel Moore

Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drop below 200 a day over weekend

12 more deaths since Friday, 74% of adults vaccinated

Protesters at Fairy Creek say they will stand their work isn’t done despite a declaration ordering a two-year deferral of old-growth logging on the traditional territories of the Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations. (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
Vancouver Island First Nations declaration not enough for old-growth protesters

‘At the invitation of Elder Bill Jones, the Rainforest Flying Squad will continue to stand our ground’

Most Read