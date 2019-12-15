Wendi Bordelay and grandson Lennox Zulyniak brought contributions from Clayton Heights to donate to the ‘fill the ambulance’ donation drive by Kimz Angels at the Murrayville IGA on Saturday, Dec. 14. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Filling needs by filling an ambulance

Annual Langley donation drive by Kims Angels draws a generous response

A few hours after setting up at the Murrayville IGA, one of two ambulances was packed to capacity with donations and the other was filling up.

Response to the annual “fill the ambulance” donation drive by Kimz Angels drew a constant flow of donors Saturday.

Wendi Bordelay and grandson Lennox Zulyniak, five, came in from Clayton Heights with donations of coffee and clothing from the Helping Families in Need Society.

“And my personal stash,” Bordely added.

A pickup truck filled with new clothing in all sizes pulled in, and volunteers transferred the contents to the second ambulance.

“We’ve got hundreds of track suits for our working poor and homeless,” Kims Angels founder Kimberly Snow enthused.

Steve Stew, one of the founding members of the Kimz Angels, smiled.

“It will help Vinny’s outreach program,” Stew commented.

Vince Ford nodded.

“We’re getting a lot of donations,” he observed.

READ MORE: Kimz Angels raise $20,000 to help people in need

This year, Kimz Angels rolled out a repurposed former ambulance, painted pink as an anti-bullying symbol that will patrol the streets providing roadside assistance for the less fortunate.

It’s been about 20 years of working to help the needy, and in that time, the number of people involved in Kimz Angels has gone from the original three, Snow, Ford and Stew, to more than 70 people, Snow estimated.

The trend isn’t a good thing, as far as she is concerned.

“We’re not happy that we’re growing, because it means there’s more need in the community,” Snow told the Langley Advance Times.

READ MORE: Kimz Angels looking for donations of warm clothes and household linens

The Kims Angels website notes poverty is on the rise in British Columbia, that more people are now living below the poverty line than ever before.

It goes on to say the provincial government “has no poverty reduction plan even as we reach epic levels of homelessness in British Columbia. Despite being one of the wealthiest ‘provinces in the country, 10.7 percent of the population lives in poverty.”

Kimz Angels was back in front of the Murrayville IGA store in Langley at 22259 48th Avenue today (Sunday) until 6 p.m.

They are looking for items like peanut butter, pasta, canned food, jam, salmon and tuna, soups, and granola bars as well as toiletries, clothing and baby supplies, such as diapers, baby food, and baby wipes.

Anything with an immediate expiry date like bread or milk, however, is not usable

People who can’t make it to the IGA can make contributions by emailing info@kimzangels.com or by phoning 604-838-6579.

Items in the vehicle will be distributed over the holiday season and into the new year to 130 needy Langley families, and some will be given out through the free store at the Langley Vineyard Church.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Founder Kimberly Snow at the ‘fill the ambulance’ donation drive by Kimz Angels at the Murrayville IGA on Saturday, Dec. 14. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City Councillor Rosemary Wallace came by donation for the ‘fill the ambulance’ donation drive by Kimz Angels at the Murrayville IGA on Saturday, Dec. 14. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A Kimz Angel volunteer unloads a pickup truck packed with track suits at the annual ‘fill the ambulance’ donation drive at the Murrayville IGA on Saturday, Dec. 14. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

