VIDEO: Finally. Legendary Water Fight returns to Langley City’s Al Anderson pool

On Saturday, July 23, close to 275 took part in the first Langley City Legendary Water Fight at Al Anderson pool since the pandemic. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley City firefighters brought their ladder truck to do some high-altitude drenching at the Saturday, July 23, Langley City Legendary Water Fight at Al Anderson pool, the first since the pandemic. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) On Saturday, July 23, close to 275 took part in the first Langley City Legendary Water Fight at Al Anderson pool since the pandemic. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Some Al Anderson pool staffers dressed up in costumes for the Saturday, July 23, Langley City Legendary Water Fight, the first since the pandemic. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

It was hard to say who was more enthusiastic about the return of the annual Legendary Water Fight to Langley City’s Al Anderson pool, Brandon, a grownup who lives a few blocks away from the pool — or Cody, his young neighbour.

Both families attended the soggy Saturday challenge that pits pool patrons with water guns against Langley City fire-fighters armed with high-pressure hoses and a ladder truck.

This is wonderful,” Brandon enthused.

“This is our first time here.”

Cody just smiled and nodded.

First-timers Cody (left) and Brandon had a blast on Saturday, July 23, among the close to 275 who took part in the first Langley City Legendary Water Fight at Al Anderson pool since the pandemic. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Thanks to pandemic restrictions on public gatherings, it has been three years since there was a water fight, noted pool supervisor Brock Phillips, who dressed up as the villainous Kylo Ren for the Star Wars-themed event.

“I think not only the community, but our staff as well, have missed these large-scale events so very much and that energy was very clear,” Phillips remarked.

“People need a place to congregate and I’m glad we can do so safely again.”

About 275 registered for the water fight, close to the pool’s maximum capacity.

After about an hour of in-pool skirmishes with handheld super-soaker guns, or just splashing away by hand, the firefighters arrived with their trucks to drench the participants, who did their best to drench back.

Non-combatants, and there were a few, could watch from the covered stands on the side of the pool. Some lifeguards prepared for the downpour by unfurling umbrellas.

It was a good time for a water fight, as temperatures began to climb over the weekend, and Environment Canada predicted daytime temperatures could reach low to mid-30s Celsius in the week ahead.

READ ALSO: People urged to keep cool in Langley during coming heat wave

Langley Township has a list of places to keep cool on its website at tol.ca, as does Langley City, including spray parks, pools, libraries, and the museum.

READ ALSO: Al Anderson pool re-opens in Langley City

More photos from the Saturday water fight can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

CommmunityLangley City