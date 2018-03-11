VIDEO: Finishing touches go on Langley’s new cat care centre

Aldergrove’s new feline intake and isolation facility should open by the end of March.

LAPS executive director Jayne Nelson is “over the moon” about the impending opening of the new Langley Animal Protection Society’s cat intake and isolation facility later this month. It’s been a few years in the making. (Langley Advance files)

A state-of-the-art isolation centre for cats will be open in Langley, just in time for the 2018 kitten season.

“The ISOasis (as it’s nicknamed – a play on the words isolation and oasis) is almost complete,” chirped a jubilant Jayne Nelson, executive director of the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS).

“We are in the final finishing stages and couldn’t be more excited,” she said, walking through the new custom-built facility located just a few feet from the Patti Dale Animal Shelter.

This $550,000, 1,400-square-foot building will provide dedicated intake and isolation space aimed at enhancing the quality of life for cats coming in the shelter, reducing the time from intake to adoption, and most importantly limiting the spread of feline-related diseases.

It will augment a cat cottage on site, plus LAPS’ main building, which currently houses some cats along with the shelter’s dogs.

“We expect to be complete by the end of March and are planning a grand opening for sometime in April,” Nelson said, beaming as she walked around the construction site.

“We have been working on this project since October 2014, it has been a long but wonderful journey that is finally coming to end with an amazing facility. This is a facility that will have an incredible impact on thousands of cats and kittens that will need our help in the coming years. This facility was truly built with love,” she said.

Nelson is tickled the facility will be open in time for kitten season, when they’re typically deluged with cats, and spread of disease among the felines is so prevalent.

Nelson credited many people with making this project possible and said “we are so grateful to each person who contributed to making this dream a reality.”

She noted that LAPS is once again planning its Kitten Roundup for April 14.

“We’re once again opening our doors to anyone who has kittens or pregnant/nursing moms that they are unable to care for or to anyone who may have or know of free-living/feral kittens or pregnant/nursing moms in need of a safe refuge,” she said.

LAPS was started in 2003, and provides a number of services – including adoptions of both cats and dogs.

Last year alone, they cared for 400 cats and 650 dogs, not including their spay/neuter/TNR (trap-neuter-release) program, which allowed them to help another 240 cats in the community, Nelson said.

This organization is made up of dedicated staff and more than a hundred volunteers working to ensure stray, lost, and unwanted animals get their best chance at a happy future.

Those looking for a companion might check out the animals available for adoption at www.lapsbc.ca.

LAPS is also contracted by the City and Township of Langley to enforce animal control bylaws.

Those interested in finding out more about LAPS and its efforts to find forever homes for Langley’s cat and dog population can also drop by the shelter at 26220 56th Ave. in Aldergrove or call 604-857-5055.

