The Chilliwack Fire Department surprised 12-year-old chase Lloyd with a visit to Strathcona elementary to present her with a certificate of appreciation for donating $20 that she used to fundraise and turn into $1,040 to donate to a family who lost everything to fire. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

VIDEO: Firefighters recognize 12-year-old’s fundraising efforts for fire victims

Chilliwack Fire Department surprise Chase Lloyd at school with a certificate of appreciation

The Chilliwack Fire Department surprised 12-year-old Chase Lloyd this week with a visit to her school to thank her for her fundraising efforts for fire victims.

When the Strathcona elementary student heard about a local family of six losing their rental house and everything in it to a devastating fire, she decided to donate $20 she had just earned in her elementary school’s young entrepreneur program.

Then her mother matched. Then her aunt. Then her grandmother, and on and on it went until she raised more than $1,000.

“I did something good, I helped,” Chase said later. “Helping others is good.”

• READ MORE: Early morning fire destroys house on Coote Street in Chilliwack (VIDEO)

Well this week Chase was recognized by the fire department for her thoughtful deed with a certificate of appreciation, a coupon for a pizza party, and a stuffed unicorn.

The stuffie was of particular significance because making stuffies was how she earned the money in the first place. It was also what she was concerned the four kids who lost everything in the fire would have to go without.

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The simple beauty of a barn
Next story
VIDEO: Oldest longhouse in the Fraser Valley to be rebuilt in Chilliwack

Just Posted

#GetHired at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair today

‘We contact companies that we know are either looking to hire’

Langley councils urge Metro reps to vote against retirement allowance

Controversial issue to come up again at Friday morning board of directors meeting

Gas tank of Langley man’s pickup drilled to steal fuel

Record-high gas prices may be to blame for the theft that has left him without a truck

Chilliwack RCMP seek shoplifting suspect caught on video

Man allegedly connected to automobile theft in Abbotsford, shoplifting in Langley

Reconciliation walk builds relationships between settlers and Indigenous peoples

Walk in the Spirit of Reconciliation begins May 25 in Fort Langley

Canadian musician duets with ancestral Indigenous voices on debut album

Toronto’s Jeremy Dutcher has mixed his operatic tenor with his Wolastoq First Nation roots

Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault case

Comedian convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

$30-million-winning lotto ticket bought in Coquitlam

The BC Lottery Corporation says the ticket matched all six winning numbers for the 6/49

B.C. legislates recreational marijuana sales

Age limit 19, province retains wholesale cannabis monopoly

VIDEO: Firefighters recognize 12-year-old’s fundraising efforts for fire victims

Chilliwack Fire Department surprise Chase Lloyd at school with a certificate of appreciation

VIDEO: Oldest longhouse in the Fraser Valley to be rebuilt in Chilliwack

Longhouse fundraising gala at Tzeachten Hall, May 5 puts spotlight on Indigenous art

COLUMN: Stanley Cup playoff second-round predictions

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins continue their quest for their third straight Stanley Cup

B.C. seeks court ruling on new pipeline regulations

Province wants to require permits for any new bitumen transport

Pilot likely affected by ‘spatial disorientation’ in plane crash that killed former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice

The TSB will announce its findings and the Capital News will follow.

Most Read