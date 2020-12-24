Langley RCMP Cpl. Julie Bion peers over a pile of donations stuffed in the back seat of an RCMP patrol cruiser at the Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 Pack the Police Car event held at Willoughby Town Centre to help the Langley Food Bank. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley RCMP Cpl. Julie Bion peers over a pile of donations stuffed in the back seat of an RCMP patrol cruiser at the Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 Pack the Police Car event held at Willoughby Town Centre to help the Langley Food Bank. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: First fill-the-police-car fundraiser generates big donations

Event raised cash and food contributions for Langley Food Bank

It took hardly any time at all to fill the police vehicle, a Ford Explorer patrol cruiser, with donations for the Langley Food Bank at the first-ever “Pack the Police Car” drive-through at Willoughby Town Centre on Saturday, Dec. 19.

So it was a good thing that the Langley RCMP brought a full-size van for the overflow, said Cpl. Julie Bion, a Langley RCMP Community Policing Section officer.

“Not only did we stuff the back seat of the Explorer, it overflowed into the Chevy extended van,” Bion said.

By the time the RCMP were done collecting donations in the parking lot of the shopping centre, they had filled the big van three-quarters full with non-perishable food items and collected $1,533 in cash donations as well.

It was the first fill-the-police car event to be staged by the Langley RCMP, done in conjunction with the Walnut Grove / Willoughby Business Association (WWBA).

It was wet, miserable weather, but that didn’t seem to matter, said Cpl. Craig Van Herk.

“Donations poured in more than the rain,” Van Herk laughed.

It was an all-too-rare outing for the Langley detachment Community Policing Section, whose officers saw their offices closed ,and the range of public events they can arrange, sharply limited by the pandemic.

READ ALSO: Langley Community Police Offices won’t re-open until the new year

Subject to case counts, and new or ongoing provincial health orders and guidelines, the Township of Lamngley has said the Community Police Offices (CPO) status will be “re-evaluated in the new year with the key consideration of keeping community members who access the CPOs and employees who work in them safe and healthy.”

There are three CPOs in the Township, in Aldergrove, Willowbrook and Walnut Grove, and one in Langley City.

Civilian staff at all of the CPOS are Township of Langley employees, which is why the CPO in Langley City remains closed as well.

READ ALSO: A parade of aid for Aldergrove food bank and Ishtar

Const. Phil Colter, who was helping out at the Willoughby event on Saturday, had just been appointed to the Aldergrove community policing office in June, as the COVID-19 outbreak was tearing through the Lower Mainland.

Colter helped organize an instant drive-through event at the Aldergrove Legion a week earlier, working with other community groups to pull it together in a matter of just five days.

Intended to help the Langley Food Bank and the Ishtar Women’s Resource Society, it produced a similar, sizable response.

“We had over $4,000, five minivans [full of food donations] and Ishtar received two vehicles of toys,” a pleased Colter estimated.

Cpl. Bio said it was just good for the community officers to actually be out in the community, albeit with COVID prevention measures that included masks, gloves and social distancing.

Even the RCMP safety bear wore a mask for the occasion.

There were separate entry and exit points to avoid congestion of cars and congregating of people and donors were asked to stay in their cars when they dropped off items.

“We were overwhelmed by the community support,” Bion told the Langley Advance Tines.

This year, the officers noted, even more so than years past, donations to the Langley Food Bank are urgently needed.

There are currently about 700 client families in the Langleys who access the Langley Food Bank for assistance.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusFood BankLangley RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Langley RCMP Const. Phil Colter loads the big van at the Saturday, Dec. 19 Pack the Police Car event held at Willoughby Town Centre to help the Langley Food Bank. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley RCMP Const. Phil Colter loads the big van at the Saturday, Dec. 19 Pack the Police Car event held at Willoughby Town Centre to help the Langley Food Bank. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek was among the many donors who dropped off contributions at the Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 Pack the Police Car event held at Willoughby Town Centre to help the Langley Food Bank. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek was among the many donors who dropped off contributions at the Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 Pack the Police Car event held at Willoughby Town Centre to help the Langley Food Bank. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Even the RCMP Safety Bear wore a mask at the Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 Pack the Police Car event held at Willoughby Town Centre to help the Langley Food Bank. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Even the RCMP Safety Bear wore a mask at the Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 Pack the Police Car event held at Willoughby Town Centre to help the Langley Food Bank. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Grandfather would approve of Langley woman’s Christmas light display

Just Posted

Langley RCMP Cpl. Julie Bion peered over a pile of donations stuffed in the back seat of an RCMP patrol cruiser at the Saturday, Dec. 19 Pack the Police Car event held at Willoughby Town Centre to help the Langley Food Bank. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: First fill-the-police-car fundraiser generates big donations

Event raised cash and food contributions for Langley Food Bank

Carrie Swartz has added some new attractions to her annual Christmas lights display at her Langley home at 19646 49th Avenue (special to Langley Advance Times)
Grandfather would approve of Langley woman’s Christmas light display

Carrie Swartz has been wowing people with her holiday decorations for more than 10 years

Gus Hartl, President, CUFBC and CEO, Aldergrove Credit Union. (Aldergrove Star files)
Aldergrove Credit Union and GF Financial announce $20,000 contribution to bursary program

Credit Union Foundation of BC provides awards to post-secondary students in need of financial help

Keith and Shannon Brogan outside of Brogan’s Diner stand in front of the “take a coat, leave a coat” display. The Langley City restaurant is preparing to serve about 500 Christmas dinners to those in the community in need of a warm meal on Christmas Day 2020. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
Brogan’s Diner serving up 500 free Christmas dinners to Langley community

Owner notes its not just homeless that are struggling this year, but seniors and others as well

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry poses with Nisha Yunus, who has been a residential care aide with Vancouver Coastal Health for 41 years. Yunus was one of the first health-care workers in B.C. to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (BC Government photo)
Our View: A vaccine, and brighter days

The vaccination program will begin to pay dividends in the new year

A person walks past a COVID-19 restrictions sign during in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Ontario is reporting a new daily record for COVID-19 infections as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledges this Christmas won’t be the one Canadians had hoped for. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
VIDEO: Trudeau strikes hopeful note in holiday message after tumultuous year

Pandemic means families aren’t supposed to gather the way they normally would for Christmas

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands have been given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
Canada ‘stole Christmas’ says Vancouver Island’s aquaculture industry

Federal decision to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms has sent shivers across northern Vancouver Island

A young boy, part of several asylum seeking families participating in a Las Posadas event at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, peers into the U.S. from Agua Prieta, Mexico Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, seen from Douglas, Ariz. People on each side of the border celebrate Las Posadas as they have done for decades, a centuries-old tradition practiced in Mexico re-enacts Mary and Joseph's search for refuge in Bethlehem through songs, with several of the families attending stuck south of the border, their lives in limbo with U.S. proceedings suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
People yearn to connect across borders amid pandemic holiday

Families across the world are disconnected, but perhaps none more than those on opposite sides of a border

(The Canadian Press)
VIDEO: Treats children leave for Santa around the world

It varies country to country

Sparke the Christmas Light’s mysterious backstory has been revealed after the creator Donald Shupe reached out to The News.
Do you remember Sparkle the Christmas Light?

Creator of popular 80s/90s light discusses item’s origin, wants to see it revived

COVID-19 cases broken down by local health area for Dec. 13-19, 2020. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection hotspots reach into remote Interior, North

Isolated areas offer greater difficulty for public health

Mental Health (Pixabay.com)
Fraser Health suggests how to stay mentally well during the holidays

‘It’s normal to feel anxious and afraid. Some of us are struggling more than others’

Most Read