VIDEO: First of it’s kind cat adoption in Langley draws big response

Organizers of a joint Langley cat adoptathon reported a big response to the three-day event, with more potential adopters than there were cats.

It was the first time the Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) based in Milner and the Embrace a Discarded Animal Society have held a simultaneous adoption event.

On Saturday, CARES president Carol Briner was predicting all 40 of the cats they have up for adoption would find new homes.

“I think all of our kittens will be adopted by tomorrow night,” Briner told the Langley Advance Times.

“All the cats are fixed, [they have their] shots, ready to go.”

Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) president Carol Briner was predicting all their cats would find homes by the time a joint adoptathon and the Embrace a Discarded Animal Society wrapped up at the Langley Petsmart on Sunday, Aug, 8. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

While the Embrace society is best known for its work with abandoned dogs, volunteer Ralph Feje said they also find homes for cats.

“We’ve done about 1,000 [cats] n the past year,” Feje told the Langley Advance Times.

As of Saturday, Embrace had adopted out 80 cats.

But the Langley event was the first time Embrace has done an adoption drive just for cats, many of whom have been rescued from fires, floods and other natural disasters in the U.S.

“It’s booming,” Feje said of the response, adding he was struck by how good-natured the prospective adopters seemed.

“People are in a good mood,” he commented.

“They’re very patient.”

Leslie Fee, president of the Embrace a Discarded Animal Society, believed it is the first time “probably in the history of BC that two big rescues get together.”

The event is set up in the arena area of the Langley PetSmart, in the 20200 block of the Langley Bypass. It began at 11 a.m. on Friday and will end at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Would-be adopters from CARES will have to answer some questions, Briner explained.

“With us, you fill out a two page adoption application and [if] everything goes right, you may walk home with a cute little kitty tonight,” Briner enthused.

The Embrace society, meanwhile, was directing people to its website for an online adoption form that Feje said isn’t hard to navigate.

“It’s mostly drop-down menus,” he told one woman, who had arrived without filling an application in advance.

