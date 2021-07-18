VIDEO: First outdoor concert McBurney Plaza in Langley City under new drinking rules declared ‘huge success’

No incidents at concert, part of Pick Up Picnics by Downtown Langley Business Association

Vancouver singer-songwriter David Capper performed Saturday afternoon, July 17, at Langley City’s McBurney Plaza. The first outdoor concert in under new drinking rules was declared a ‘huge success’ (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

An outdoor concert that drew hundreds of people to Langley City’s McBurney Plaza to hear musician David Capper perform proved to be a successful test of newly approved regulations allowing limited outdoor alcohol consumption, said Teri James, DLBA executive director and Langley City councillor, who described it as a “huge success.”

Held on Saturday, July 17, it was the first outdoor concert since Langley City approved limited alcohol consumption in McBurney and two other designated locations for two days a week, and there were no incidents, James said.

“Absolutely nothing went wrong,” James told the Langley Advance Times.

James estimated attendance was between 200 and 300, and with people coming and going during the two-hour event, there were no complaints about social distancing.

For the family-friendly event, the DLBA was loaning out seating pads to make sitting on the skid-proof steps more comfortable.

A Vancouver based singer-songwriter and entertainer who has been performing professionally for over a decade, Capper has played in genres as varied as jazz, country, musical theatre and folk.

His performance was part of the Pick Up Picnics promotion by the Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA), where, for a limited time only, participating restaurants in the downtown Langley are offering picnic specials for outdoor dining in the downtown core.

Menus of 14 restaurants can be viewed and ordered through the downtownlangley.com site.

Meals will be provided in a reusable Downtown Langley Business Association bag, along with a DLBA Picnic Package, and for every package distributed, Envision Financial, a division of First West Credit Union, will donate $5 to The Full Cupboard, benefiting Langley Sources Food Bank.

This donation will be matched by the Downtown Langley Business Association.

Pick Up Picnics runs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. ending Sunday, August 15.

