VIDEO: First Seamus’ Stroll held to remember Langley City teen

Mike Gee held the first annual Seamus’ Stroll in memory of his late son in Campbell Valley Regional Park on Sunday, June 5, to raise funds for the Langley Foundry facility for youth mental health in memory of his late son (inset). (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

About 50 people took part in the first annual “Seamus’ Stroll” in Langley’s Campbell Valley Regional Park on Sunday, June 5, to help raise funds for Foundry Langley, the new wellness centre opening up soon for young people aged 12 to 24.

The stroll was organized by Langley City resident Mike Gee, who founded the Seamus Gee Legacy Project to honour the memory of his 16-year-old son, who died on Oct. 27, 2019.

Gee told the Langley Advance Times the services that are going to be provide by Foundry Langley are “much needed in our community and I’m fully behind them.”

He’s hoping to make the stroll an annual event.

Gee has already raised $10,000 for Foundry through the Seamus Legacy Project, by holding online auctions, raffles, and other fundraisers.

Speaking before the walk got underway, acting Langley Township mayor David Davis said the event will bring “awareness to the struggles many youth are faced with daily, and making it easier for them to find the support they need through Foundry.”

“Funding is the key to the success and viability of a facility like this, and we are so fortunate to have the care and support from the community, with initiatives like the Seamus Gee Legacy Project,” Davis added.

Langley City Councillor Rosemary Wallace said the issue has personal resonance for her, as some of her children “have struggled with mental health issues.”

Wallace said it was a privilege to meet Mike, and to hear of his love for his son, and also to hear of the love that Seamus had for Campbell Valley Regional Park when he was younger.

“It really tugs at your heartstrings,” Wallace commented.

Christine McCracken, executive director of programs at Encompass Support Services Society (ESSS), which created Foundry, said it was an honour to take part in the stroll in support of wellness services for young people.

“Everyone knows this needs to happen, and we’ve done it,” McCracken commented.

Foundry Langley, located at 20618 Eastleigh Cres. in Langley City, will offer services to young, along with their supporters, and family members, by focusing on early intervention, mental health, substance use, peer support, primary care (physical and sexual health) and social services.

As of Tuesday, 3,237 had been raised.

Contributions to Seamus’ Stroll can still be made through foundrylangley.ca/seamus.

