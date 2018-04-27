Nicomekl Enhancement Society volunteer Brian Armstrong stood over salmon fry at the society hatchery in Langley. The hatchery is hosting its annual fish release Saturday. Troy Landreville Langley Times

VIDEO: Fish release this Saturday

Come out to the Nicomekly Enhancement Society’s Hatchery for open house, salmon release

Nicomekl Enhancement Society is hosting its annual open house and fish release this Saturday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 30,000 salmon will be released to help populate Langley’s rivers and streams with salmon.

There will be tours of the fish hatchery and plenty of opportunity for the kids to have their own bucket of fish to release. There will be hot dogs and pop by donation.

On April 1, the Nicomekl Enhancement Society released 100,000 chum into four creeks in Langley and Surrey as practice for the big fish release this Saturday. Below is the video.

The Nicomekl Enhancement Society is located at 5263 232 Street.

This fish release is important when salmon is facing troubled times.

READ: Salmon populatons at risk

Jim Armstrong, president of the Nicomekl Enhancement Society, says urbanization, pollution, and events such as a recent spill into a tributary close to the society’s hatchery have put the future of local salmon in peril.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Grieving Langley widower, with teen boy, shares a story of angels

Just Posted

Retired Colorado police chief talks pot

A leading authority on the legalization of marijuana in Colorado was in Langley recently

Ronning leaving Giant legacy behind

Vancouver Giants sniper scored team-record 61 goals in final WHL campaign

BC Housing will hold second info session about Quality Inn

No firm date set but need to house Langley’s homeless grows, says BC Housing

House fire in Aldergrove

Flames shooting out what appears to be the chimney

Langleys seventh ‘rattiest’ municipality in B.C.

There are a number of ways to reduce risk of infestation says rodent removal expert

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

B.C. Horse Angels battle ‘kill-buyers’ to stop horse slaughter

A non-profit organization in Salmon Arm, B.C. finds new homes for horses rescued from slaughter

Kiwi rugby team enjoys Langley hospitality

Cultural exchange: DW Poppy Secondary and New Zealand’s Te Awamutu College

16 temperature records broken around B.C. on Thursday

Agassiz broke a record that goes back more than 100 years

B.C. cop investigated for stuffing cash in sock

Local police have asked RCMP to investigate

IHIT appeals for ‘tipsters’ in South Surrey homicide to come forward

Investigation into discovery of man’s body Thursday afternoon continues

B.C. Interior’s fall moose hunt limits under review as population dips

Study confirms struggling moose population dips below minimum targets

B.C. couple survives wildfire but home now threatened by mudslide

Princeton couple’s home 40 feet from mudslide that took out three out-buildings

ABBA records new material for first time in 35 years

ABBA records two new songs

Most Read