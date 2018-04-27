VIDEO: Fish release this Saturday

Come out to the Nicomekly Enhancement Society’s Hatchery for open house, salmon release

Nicomekl Enhancement Society volunteer Brian Armstrong stood over salmon fry at the society hatchery in Langley. The hatchery is hosting its annual fish release Saturday. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Nicomekl Enhancement Society is hosting its annual open house and fish release this Saturday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 30,000 salmon will be released to help populate Langley’s rivers and streams with salmon.

There will be tours of the fish hatchery and plenty of opportunity for the kids to have their own bucket of fish to release. There will be hot dogs and pop by donation.

On April 1, the Nicomekl Enhancement Society released 100,000 chum into four creeks in Langley and Surrey as practice for the big fish release this Saturday. Below is the video.

The Nicomekl Enhancement Society is located at 5263 232 Street.

This fish release is important when salmon is facing troubled times.

Jim Armstrong, president of the Nicomekl Enhancement Society, says urbanization, pollution, and events such as a recent spill into a tributary close to the society’s hatchery have put the future of local salmon in peril.