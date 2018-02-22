VIDEO: Flames consume small building at Langley Events Centre

On Thursday afternoon, Langley Township firefighters quickly doused a small small structure that was set on fire outside the Langley Events Centre, with the purpose of showing the effectiveness of having sprinklers installed. Troy Landreville Langley Times

The small shed was gone in 60 seconds.

The most telling moment of the Home and Family Sprinkler Summit today (Thursday) at the Langley Events Centre was a demonstration where two small structures were set on fire, side-by-side, in the overflow parking lot.

One was equipped with sprinklers, the other one wasn’t.

The shed without sprinklers was set ablaze first, and in just over a minute was consumed with orange flames before Langley Township firefighters moved in to quickly douse the blaze.

Next to burn was the shed outfitted with fire sprinklers and a smoke alarm. Before a small fire between a single bed and a dresser was able to gain any traction, it was showered with water.

The danger was over in about 20 seconds time.

Residential sprinkler systems don’t just protect homes and buildings from fire damage and reduce insurance premiums, they save lives, says the Township of Langley Fire Department.

“Your home is the single largest investment of your life. Having a fire sprinkler system inside the home you live in provides enhanced safety for you and your family, every day,” said Township assistant fire chief Pat Walker.

He hopes that sprinklers will eventually become standard in all homes.

“Much like with vehicle safety, I can’t think of a new car that is manufactured today that does not have seat belts and air bags to protect you during a collision.”

Presented by the Fire Chief’s Association of BC, the educational event featured guest speakers, information, and demonstrations designed to dispel myths about home fire sprinklers and illustrate how they can save money, enhance the community, and ultimately save people’s lives.