On Thursday afternoon, Langley Township firefighters quickly doused a small small structure that was set on fire outside the Langley Events Centre, with the purpose of showing the effectiveness of having sprinklers installed. Troy Landreville Langley Times

VIDEO: Flames consume small building at Langley Events Centre

Thursday afternoon demo shows the importance of having sprinklers installed

The small shed was gone in 60 seconds.

The most telling moment of the Home and Family Sprinkler Summit today (Thursday) at the Langley Events Centre was a demonstration where two small structures were set on fire, side-by-side, in the overflow parking lot.

One was equipped with sprinklers, the other one wasn’t.

The shed without sprinklers was set ablaze first, and in just over a minute was consumed with orange flames before Langley Township firefighters moved in to quickly douse the blaze.

Next to burn was the shed outfitted with fire sprinklers and a smoke alarm. Before a small fire between a single bed and a dresser was able to gain any traction, it was showered with water.

The danger was over in about 20 seconds time.

Residential sprinkler systems don’t just protect homes and buildings from fire damage and reduce insurance premiums, they save lives, says the Township of Langley Fire Department.

“Your home is the single largest investment of your life. Having a fire sprinkler system inside the home you live in provides enhanced safety for you and your family, every day,” said Township assistant fire chief Pat Walker.

He hopes that sprinklers will eventually become standard in all homes.

“Much like with vehicle safety, I can’t think of a new car that is manufactured today that does not have seat belts and air bags to protect you during a collision.”

Presented by the Fire Chief’s Association of BC, the educational event featured guest speakers, information, and demonstrations designed to dispel myths about home fire sprinklers and illustrate how they can save money, enhance the community, and ultimately save people’s lives.

 

Two small buildings, one equipped with sprinklers and other without sprinklers, were positioned next to each other and then set on fire Thursday afternoon at the Langley Events Centre, to demonstrate the importance of having sprinklers in place in commercial and residential structures. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Previous story
Langley program helps youth find their employment niche

Just Posted

VIDEO: Flames consume small building at Langley Events Centre

Thursday afternoon demo shows the importance of having sprinklers installed

Langley program helps youth find their employment niche

The first session of Skills to Success youth employment program wrapped up and a second has started.

Charges laid in 2016 Mission crash that killed Langley teenager

Lidia Ramos died when the car she was riding in slipped off a logging road in heavy rain

Two Langley fire trucks collide on black ice

The fire trucks were being used to block vehicles from icy hill when they started sliding

March 3 ‘hoot-ennany’ at Campbell Valley Park free for all ages

Family friendly event features skull and feather displays, activities, crafts and games

VIDEO: B.C. superfans soak in 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

Trio, including two from the Okanagan, have been cheering on Summerland Olympian Kripps among others in Korea

More snow expected on the Coquihalla, Highway 3

Environment Canada says five to 10 centimetres will come down between Friday and Saturday mornings

New charges against ex-Trump campaign associates

More charges were laid Thursday against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman and his business associate

Man accused in death of Winnipeg teen Tina Fontaine not guilty

Raymond Cormier was accused of killing Indigenous 15-year-old and dumping her body in the Red River

Okanagan real estate agents brace for speculation tax impact

“There’s a real potential for a domino effect to hurt the market in Kelowna.”

Alberta drops B.C. wine boycott, Notley says Horgan ‘blinked’ on pipeline

B.C. government announces court reference on proposed diluted bitumen restriction

Aldergrove Kodiaks take 7-5 win over Flames: ACTION PHOTOS

Kodiaks stave off elimination in game four of PJHL playoffs series

Lane closures on Alex Fraser, Port Mann bridges considered to avoid ‘ice bombs’

Province spent $5 million clearing both bridges last years

UPDATE: Northern Health dealing with lack of 121 registered nurses

Auditor General says officials need to improve internal management, track effect of new policies

Most Read